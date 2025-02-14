CBS News Sunday Morning Explores Marriage, Government, and Entertainment

This week's 'Sunday Morning' tackles a range of issues, from the changing dynamics of marriage and divorce to the impact of government workforce reductions and the enduring legacy of 'Saturday Night Live.'

The Emmy Award-winning 'CBS News Sunday Morning' airs on CBS Sundays at 9:00 a.m. ET. 'Sunday Morning' is also available to stream on the CBS News app starting at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.) Hosted by Jane Pauley.This week's 'Sunday Morning' explores a variety of topics, including the changing landscape of marriage and divorce, the enduring legacy of author David Macaulay, and the impact of government worker reductions.

Correspondent Susan Spencer examines the recent decline in divorce rates in America, speaking with therapist Marissa Nelson and divorce lawyer Robert Stephan Cohen about the challenges couples face and the advice they offer. Spencer also interviews Danielle and Adam Silverstein, hosts of the podcast 'Marriage and Martinis,' who offer their insights on navigating the complexities of modern relationships.Meanwhile, correspondent Martha Teichner visits author David Macaulay, known for his humorous and intricately illustrated books that explain complex concepts for young readers. Macaulay discusses his creative process and his latest project, the 'Building Stories' exhibit at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.National correspondent Robert Costa reports on the ongoing efforts by President Trump and advisor Elon Musk to reduce the federal workforce. Costa examines the potential consequences of these reductions for the public and the nation's ability to function effectively.Tracy Smith sits down with actor Edward Norton to discuss his role as legendary folk singer Pete Seeger in 'A Complete Unknown,' a biographical film about Bob Dylan. Norton reflects on his approach to acting, the challenges of portraying a real-life figure, and the early critical response to his iconic film 'Fight Club.'Conor Knighton travels to the Black Beauty Ranch in East Texas, a sanctuary for rescued animals from around the world. Knighton explores the work of the Humane Society of the United States, now known as Humane World for Animals, and its mission to improve the lives of animals worldwide. And Mo Rocca takes a look back at 50 years of 'Saturday Night Live,' the groundbreaking late-night comedy show that has become a cultural phenomenon. Rocca speaks with former cast members, writers, and producers, as well as author Susan Morrison, who penned the definitive biography of Lorne Michaels, the visionary creator of 'SNL.





