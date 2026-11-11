CBS News Show Struggles With Viewership Decline Following Leadership Shakeup

CBS News correspondent Ross Douthat drew 7.8 million viewers, a drop of more than 25 percent from the previous week, with only 918,000 viewers aged 25 to 54 tuning in. The show faced a turbulent revamp under new executive producer Nick Bilton following the dismissal of veteran staff including Tanya Simon, Sharyn Alfonsi, Cecilia Vega, and Scott Pelley, while Anderson Cooper left voluntarily. Despite the decline, the episode edged out a previous Trump appearance by 5 percent.

correspondent Ross Douthat, 46, drew 7.8 million viewers, down more than 25 percent from the previous week, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel figures cited by Among 25- to 54-year-olds, the most sought-after audience in TV advertising, only 918,000 tuned in–less than half the figure from the same week last year.

It was also off 26 percent from the previous week’s 10.5 million. The only consolation: Sunday edged out Trump’s April appearance, which drew 7.4 million, by 5 percent.his performance “polite, persistent and revealing. ” CNN’s Brian Stelter also praised the interview. A conservative former New York Times columnist, Douthat had never worked as a TV correspondent before joiningby noting that Republicans had lost control of Congress in the midterm elections.

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Trump said he wasn’t on the ballot, but Douthat shot back: “You picked the candidates. ”To close the interview, Douthat asked Trump what he thought would happen when he died. Trump initially said he hoped he would be missed. But when Douthat clarified that he meant where Trump thought he would go after death, the president replied: “I’m a religious person, so in theory I go to heaven.

” Asked whether he thought he would get there, Trump said: “I hope so. I don’t want to go to hell. ”roster at the end of last season, even as the show had grown its viewership by 9 percent under its previous executive producer, Tanya Simon. Weiss got the job when Paramount Skydance, run by David Ellison, 43, son of billionaire Trump donor Larry Ellison, 82,Following Weiss’s turbulent revamp, the show faces pressure to prove the shake-up was worth it.

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Weiss replaced veteran executive producer Simon, 55, with Nick Bilton, 50, a journalist and filmmaker with no traditional broadcast TV experience. Correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi, 54, and Cecilia Vega, 49, were fired, while Scott Pelley, 69, was also dismissed after clashing with the new leadership. Anderson Cooper, 59, left voluntarily when his contract expired.as a new correspondent, alongside contributors Sebastian Junger, 64, and Gianna Toboni, 39. The appointments came two months after Weiss’s shake-up.

Former New Yorker writer Ariel Levy, 52, joined as a contributor in August. Sunday’s episode also featured Trevor Phillips, 72, the former Sky News host Weiss hired in June as CBS News’ senior global affairs correspondent. Phillips interviewed Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s far-right National Rally, amid escalating protests in France. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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