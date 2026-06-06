CBS News Says Claims of Joe Rogan Joining '60 Minutes' False

A viral rumor began sweeping the web this week that none other than podcast king Joe Rogan would be joining the team of 60 Minutes.

CBS was “looking to pin down Joe Rogan,” believing that his titanic name in the podcast world would elevate the struggling show. The rumor took on a whole new reality this week when thewrote, “Austin-based podcaster Joe Rogan reportedly being considered for 60 Minutes role.

”,” and the outlet amended its story to read, “CBS News has denied reports that Austin-based podcaster Joe Rogan will serve as a replacement for ’60 Minutes’ correspondent Anderson Cooper. A CBS News spokesperson said in an official statement to the American-Statesman that reports on Rogan joining the network are ‘false.

’”correspondent Scott Pelley after he had a meltdown” and disparaged executive producer Nick Bilton in a meeting.team: joiningis the honor of my career and I am grateful to be working alongside the people who have contributed to the most important television journalism brand this country has ever produced. ”60 Minutes veterans, with you among them,” Bilton continued.

“For that reason, one of the first things I did in my new role was call you to talk and invite you to dinner. It is a profound disappointment that you rejected that overture and chose ambush instead. Yesterday, you hijacked my first meeting with staff to disparage me, my qualifications, and my intentions with remarkable incivility and contempt. ”





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