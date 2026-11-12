CBS News Leadership Shift: Anne Hsu Moves to Hong Kong as Amy Hager Steps Down

CBS News announces major personnel changes as Anne Hsu relocates to the Hong Kong bureau and Amy Hager departs after 35 years, marking a significant transition for Face the Nation.

CBS News is initiating a significant restructuring of its flagship Sunday morning program, Face the Nation, as veteran journalist Amy Hager prepares to depart the network after a distinguished thirty-five-year tenure. Concurrently, senior executive producer Anne Hsu is relocating to Hong Kong to lead the regional bureau, creating a dual vacancy at the helm of the political broadcast. The announcement highlights broader operational shifts overseen by CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, who is currently managing wider changes across the network's journalistic divisions.

Face the Nation Leadership Vacancies Created

Amy Hager and Anne Hsu have both held their current executive roles for less than two years, meaning CBS must now recruit fresh talent for both the senior executive producer and executive producer positions simultaneously. The network has not yet identified a successor for either woman, leaving the Sunday broadcast program in a period of transition. Amy Hager's plans to leave have reportedly circulated within CBS for some time, indicating that this departure was anticipated by internal management rather than being a sudden shock to the organization.

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Anne Hsu will remain an employee of the company but will operate remotely from abroad, specifically from the newly targeted Hong Kong bureau. This move separates her from her direct oversight of the daily running of Face the Nation, a responsibility she assumed when Amy Hager was promoted in February 2025. The shake-up underscores a strategic realignment of personnel within CBS News's political coverage teams.

Amy Hager's Political Coverage History

Amy Hager began her career at CBS in 1991 with a research position on the network's political team, eventually rising to become the executive producer of Face the Nation in 2011. During her extensive run, the program featured three different moderators: Bob Schieffer, John Dickerson, and Margaret Brennan, who assumed the anchor role in 2018. Her leadership extended beyond the Sunday morning slot, as she covered critical events including presidential elections and debates, notably the 2024 vice presidential matchup between JD Vance and Tim Walz.

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Since 2022, Amy Hager has also served as the executive editor of politics for CBS News, a role that allowed her to direct political coverage across every network platform. This dual responsibility gave her significant influence over how CBS reports from Washington, integrating the broadcast's political analysis with the broader newsroom's editorial strategy. Her promotion to senior executive producer in February 2025 effectively handed the day-to-day operations of the broadcast to Anne Hsu.

Anne Hsu's Journey to Hong Kong Bureau

Anne Hsu joined CBS News in 2014, working her way up through the ranks to become the senior broadcast producer on Face the Nation. She played a pivotal role in keeping the program on the air during the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. When Amy Hager moved up to the senior executive producer role in February 2025, Anne Hsu stepped in as the executive producer, managing the broadcast until her recent reassignment.

Anne Hsu's new assignment as the head of the Hong Kong bureau marks a personal and professional homecoming, as she grew up in the city. This relocation takes her back to her hometown, allowing her to lead the bureau with local roots and regional expertise. The move is designed to strengthen CBS's presence in Asia while allowing Anne Hsu to continue contributing to the network from a different geographical vantage point.

Impact on Political Reporting Strategy

The simultaneous departure of Amy Hager and relocation of Anne Hsu leaves Face the Nation without its top two producers, a situation that requires immediate attention from CBS News leadership. Bari Weiss, who oversees the wider changes across the network, will likely need to determine whether these roles are combined, split, or filled by external hires. The lack of a named successor suggests that CBS is still evaluating the optimal structure for the program's production team.

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This leadership gap may impact the continuity of CBS's political coverage, particularly in the lead-up to future election cycles. Amy Hager's extensive experience in directing political coverage from Washington will be missed, as will Anne Hsu's operational knowledge of the Sunday broadcast. CBS must quickly identify candidates who can maintain the high standards of political journalism that Face the Nation has established over decades, ensuring that the program remains a key part of the Sunday morning lineup.