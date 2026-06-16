CBS News Hires Josh Boswell and Cho Park For Investigative Team

The hires are the latest to the team under editor in chief Bari Weiss.

White House Praises UFC Fighter’s Victory, Doesn’t Condemn Michelle Obama CommentBoswell joins the network from the Daily Mail, where his work included exclusive reports on the cross-dressing of Kristi Noem’s husband, the authentication of Hunter Biden’s laptop and allegations that surfaced in 2024 that Doug Emhoff struck an ex-girlfriend in 2012 before he met Kamala Harris.

At the time, a spokesperson for Emhoff denied to CNN that he struck her. Boswell also reported on new information in the Black Dahlia and the Zodiac murders, and on new reports involving UFOs. Boswell joined the Daily Mail in 2019 and was named chief investigative reporter in January. He will start on June 22 and will be based in Los Angeles.

Park joined CBS News from ABC News, where she produced reports on topics including allegations of racial discrimination in the NFL’s concussion settlement program, as well as sexual abuse claims at religious and sports institutions. She has been with ABC News since 2013 and also had a stint as segment producer on.

She has already started in New York as coordinating producer “who will spearhead efforts to expand the digital and social reach of original CBS News investigations,” Matthew Mosk, senior investigative editorial director and head of the I-Unit, wrote in a memo to staffers.

“We are deeply committed to this in depth reporting because it delivers on our promise to give viewers something they can’t find elsewhere – and on all platforms,” Mosk wrote to staffers. CBS News hired Daniel Gilbert, Gabe Kaminsky, Laura Geller, Jake Rosenwasser, and Callie Teitelbaum to the I-Unit in March, and stories have included reports on hospice fraud in California, and U.S. soldiers in Kuwait disputing Pentagon claims that it was prepared for Iranian attacks.of the investigative unit in March, the network said that it will include a “a push into deeper exclusive coverage of health and wellness, politics, sports and waste of taxpayer dollars.

”Par’s $111B Takeover Of WBD Has State AGs Concerned On Various GroundsComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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