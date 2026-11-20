Dozens of CBS News employees accepted buyouts under Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss, prompting claims of an extinction-level event for the network's foreign desk and leadership.

Dozens of CBS News staffers have accepted buyouts this week, significantly destabilizing the organization under the leadership of Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss. The departures have hollowed out the network's foreign desk, creating what one employee described to the publication Status as an extinction-level event for the department.

CBS News Leadership Faces Departure Wave

The wave of voluntary separations deals a direct blow to the CBS News foreign desk overseen by Raice. This exodus occurs as the network struggles under the current administration of conservative Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss. Weiss, a former right-wing blogger with no prior television production experience, was installed in the top editorial role last October.

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Since taking the helm, Weiss has overseen declining ratings and the departures of multiple high-profile talents. The current buyout wave represents the latest challenge for CBS News as it attempts to restructure its editorial teams amidst these ongoing leadership changes. The scale of the departures suggests a systemic shift in the network's workforce composition.

Spinning Buyouts as Editorial Failure

Leftist outlets are currently spinning these news events into a loss for CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss and Skydance chief David Ellison. These narratives present the acceptance of buyouts as a major setback for the current management team. However, this framing contradicts the fundamental purpose of such corporate restructuring measures.

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Buyouts are offered for only one reason: to reduce staff. If an employer approaches an employee with an empty box and hands them the box, that means the employer no longer wants them around. A buyout is the same thing with one difference: in the box you will find some money. This financial incentive is designed to encourage voluntary departure rather than signify organizational failure.

People who do not accept a buyout are generally fired without the cash in the empty cardboard box. Therefore, the acceptance of these offers by staff members aligns with the wishes of Weiss and Ellison. The only way to keep leftist readers satisfied is to lie to them, always telling them what they want to hear. This narrative distortion presents Weiss and Ellison getting what they want as another disaster for their critics.

Impact on Newsroom Structure and Strategy

The hollowing out of the foreign desk has immediate implications for the network's global reporting capabilities. The loss of dozens of experienced journalists reduces the bandwidth available for international coverage. This structural change may affect the depth and breadth of news reported by the organization in the near future.

Publications like Darcy, Raw Story, and the Daily Beast are accused of lying to keep dopamine hits hitting for readers addicted to the win of dopamine hits. Imagine being imprisoned into performing this blatantly dishonest ritual by readers too stupid to even notice you are lying to them. The reality remains that the buyouts serve the strategic goals of the current CBS News leadership team.