CBS News Exposes Alarming Allegations of Shootings Against Palestinian Aid-Seekers at GHF Sites

A new eyewitness, who fears reprisal, sheds light on the dangerous reality of aid distribution in Gaza. Secretly recorded videos and firsthand accounts paint a disturbing picture of shootings by both Israeli forces and American subcontractors hired by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Since the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation ( GHF ) first began operating nearly three months ago, the United Nations has reported that hundreds of Palestinians have been shot and killed by Israeli Defense Forces ( IDF ) and foreign military contractors at or near its aid sites. CBS News spoke to a new eyewitness who revealed a disturbing account, alleging that it's not just the IDF firing at Palestinians, but also personnel hired through American subcontractors to secure GHF sites.

The witness, who asked CBS News to conceal his identity for fear of reprisal and is referred to as 'Mike' in this report, said that he had no knowledge of working with the GHF inside Gaza when he was hired by an American logistics company to drive aid trucks in Israel. The U.S. and Israeli-backed GHF was established to replace the United Nations as the main distributor of aid in May. In late June, the U.S. State Department approved $30 million for the group, praising its work as 'absolutely incredible.' Mike secretly recorded videos and shared them with CBS News, capturing the sounds of gunfire. He asserts that the shots were fired at Palestinians seeking aid. 'It took me two or three days to realize that they were actually shooting at people, they weren't shooting at combatants,' he said. When asked by CBS News if he thought the shots were warning shots, Mike responded, 'No, it's indiscriminate.' He went on to say that both the IDF and American security personnel were involved in the shootings. While CBS News cannot definitively identify who is firing the shots in the videos provided by Mike, he stated that he did not observe a single instance without gunfire during his time at the brightly illuminated sites, which he visited an average of five days a week for several weeks. CBS News has reviewed his work schedule and metadata from his cell phone confirms his presence in Gaza on those dates and times. The United Nations' Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has reported that more than 1,800 Palestinians have died trying to access food, with at least 1,000 deaths occurring in the vicinity of GHF sites. CBS News has previously reported on near-daily shootings at or near GHF sites since the organization began operating in May. Former U.S. security contractors have also spoken out about witnessing gunfire against Palestinian crowds near GHF sites in interviews with news outlets, including The Associated Press. Mike described Palestinians gathering hours before the sites opened to be the first to receive food, saying he had 'never seen a crowd of people behave with such intensity and such desperation.' When asked about the most harrowing experience he encountered, Mike described being tasked with cleaning up human and animal remains adjacent to one site due to the foul odor. 'I struggle to talk about it,' he said. 'I even feel a bit clammy, and I can feel my chest beating harder. I just shut down really.





