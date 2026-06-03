CBS News Executive Producer Fired for Criticizing Colleague

A high-profile dispute between two CBS News executives has led to the termination of one of them. The incident has sparked controversy within the corporate media and raised questions about the ethics of journalists in the workplace.

Dylan Byers, a founding partner and senior correspondent at Puck, reported on a letter from Bilton to Pelley, in which Bilton criticized Pelley for having hijacked his first staff meeting.

Bilton expressed his gratitude for being part of the CBS News team, stating that it was the honor of his career and he was grateful to be working alongside the people who had contributed to the most important television journalism brand this country has ever produced. He noted that he had devoted his career to investigative journalism and storytelling, and that he had been hopeful that he and Pelley could find a path forward together.

However, Pelley had rejected Bilton's overture and chose to ambush him instead. During Bilton's meeting with his new team, Pelley used the opportunity to disparage Bilton, his qualifications, and his intentions with remarkable incivility and contempt. Bilton continued to express his disappointment and noted that he had been looking forward to working with Pelley, but the latter's behavior had made that impossible. Bilton then informed Pelley that his employment with CBS News was terminated for cause, effective immediately.

The decision was made on behalf of CBS News, Inc. by executive producer Tanya Simon. The incident has sparked controversy within the corporate media, with many questioning the behavior of both Bilton and Pelley. Bilton's actions have been seen as a bold move to address the issues within the company, while others have criticized him for his handling of the situation.

The incident has also raised questions about the corporate media's role in shaping public opinion and the ethics of journalists in the workplace





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