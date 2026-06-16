CBS News Chief Bari Weiss Met BBC's Justin Webb Amid Global Hires

Bari Weiss' interest in British journalists extends beyond CBS News' surprise hire of Sky News presenter Trevor Phillips.

‘Doctor Who’ Set To Be Off Air For Years Amid A Creative Regeneration That’s Failing To Spark Enthusiasm Among Producers A ‘Midsomer Murders’ Actress Raised The Alarm About Casting Directors Asking For Bust Sizes.

Three Years On, It’s Still Happening. Weiss has spent time in London in recent months, where she has met with other presenters as she considers CBS News and The Free Press’ operations outside of the U.S.Although no specific job was on the table for Webb, sources said Weiss has expressed an interest in the UK market and is keen to meet with journalists she considers free thinkers.

Webb is bound by the BBC’s strict impartiality rules, though he has had editorial complaints upheld against him on trans rights matters, including a 2023 incident in which he said “trans women, in other words, males” on Radio 4. He is also a columnist for Rupert Murdoch’s“Trevor may be the first of several UK hires,” speculated one person after Weiss poached Phillips to become CBS News’ senior global affairs correspondent.

A second UK source added: “Trevor Phillips fits right into her vision. ” Announcing Phillips’ hire last week, Weiss said he “cuts through the noise. ” She added: “His decades-long career is a masterclass in seeing beyond groupthink and pursuing the truth. ”Weiss’ divisive tenure at CBS News has been a source of fascination in the UK, where there has been interest in her gutting ofThis is in no small part because CBS News has a partnership with BBC News.

The agreement was signed in 2017, but there is a view that Weiss’ agenda comes into conflict with the BBC’s duty to impartiality. BBC insiders said the partnership is largely focused on “boring logistics,” including the sharing of footage and behind-the-scenes resources, though the BBC News website often cites CBS as the corporation’s “U.S. news partner. ” One experienced BBC journalist said there was “nervousness” about the partnership, but others are less concerned.

A former BBC News executive said: “The political views of the head of a network are not as relevant as the actual delivery. So the BBC needs to be vigilant about impartiality and objectivity in any of its partners.

” A BBC spokesperson said: “BBC News is editorially independent and everything we broadcast must accord with our own publicly available editorial standards; this partnership, one of many we have around the world with other broadcasters, is about sharing news content, including video footage. ”Spielberg Sci-Fi Pic Now Eyeing $44M U.S. Open; WW Cume At $93MComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





DEADLINE / 🏆 109. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This week from Bagley: Fear of books, Bari Weiss, God’s bouncer, Christian nationalismThis week's cartoons from The Salt Lake Tribune's Pat Bagley.

Read more »

What's the good news — and not so good news — from The Nation's Report Card?Plenty's been written in recent years about the struggles American kids are having in reading and math, particularly post-pandemic. Now here's some measured good news.

Read more »

Pete Hegseth clashes with CBS host over shortage claims of US weapon stockpilesSecretary of War Pete Hegseth clashed with CBS' Margaret Brennan over U.S. weapon stockpiles, claiming reserves are strong despite his own testimony.

Read more »

Ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid curses 'orange a--hole' Trump, calls Bari Weiss a 'zealot' in 'Rise Up' speechJoy Reid warns that Donald Trump is turning American corporate media into a version of North Korea at a First Amendment concert with Jane Fonda.

Read more »