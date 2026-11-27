Longtime CBS New York reporter Aiello is stepping down after four decades in journalism, citing gratitude for his time at WCBS-TV and the evolving news landscape.

Longtime CBS New York reporter Aiello has officially announced his retirement from broadcasting, bringing a distinguished 41-year journalism career to a close. The veteran journalist shared the news on social media, marking the end of a significant era in local and national news coverage that began in 1985.

Aiello Retires From CBS After Four Decades

Aiello revealed his departure by posting a compilation video of his broadcasting memories alongside a lengthy, reflective note. He explicitly stated that he is stepping down as a CBS reporter after 24 years at the network's New York affiliate, WCBS-TV. This announcement follows his initial move to WCBS-TV in 2002, which ended a dedicated two-decade run at a previous station.

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From Indiana Grad to CBS News Anchor

The career path described by Aiello began in September 1985 when a recent graduate of Indiana University drove from Chicago to Virginia in a 1977 Buick. He accepted a job at a radio station he had never listened to in a city he had never visited, working as a news reporter and fill-in DJ for $200 a week. This humble beginning launched a fulfilling career that eventually led him to cover the northern suburbs before moving to the CBS Broadcast Center in Manhattan.

Gratitude for Colleagues and Industry Challenges

In his farewell message, Aiello expressed deep gratitude to management for believing in him and allowing him to work at an amazing place. He thanked his colleagues, family, crew, senior management, the people of the Tri-State area, and reporters across NYC media. He noted that he has seen significant changes in the news business over 41 years, with challenges growing and changes accelerating.

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Legacy and Advice for Current Journalists

Aiello left behind a lasting legacy in broadcast news, having told countless stories and shared in the network's achievements. He offered advice to those remaining in the profession, urging them to stay strong and focused on the mission to inform, enlighten, and serve. He emphasized the importance of mental and physical well-being, stating that no job is worth compromising what really matters.

Final Reflections on a Life in News

Reflecting on his journey, Aiello referred to his time in the profession as toiling proudly in the vineyard of local news. He raised a glass of gratitude for the privilege of his career, describing himself as a lucky man. His departure marks the end of a chapter for CBS New York, as he signs off with a heart full of gratitude after nearly half a century in the field.