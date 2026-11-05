CBS NCIS Franchise Boosted by New York Spinoff Renewal Amidst Sydney Delay

NCIS: New York viewership surged 53 percent on CBS, driving strong fall ratings. Meanwhile, NCIS: Sydney remains on hold for midseason despite a Season 4 renewal in January.

CBS has secured another dominant fall television season, largely propelled by the revitalized NCIS procedural franchise. The network's premiere week in October featured its most successful primetime slate in recent years, averaging 5.49 million viewers across all three broadcast shows on that single evening. This significant viewership spike highlights the enduring power of the franchise and the specific impact of recent cast changes and spinoff introductions.

New York Spinoff Drives Ratings Surge

NCIS: New York delivered the most substantial viewership improvement among the franchise's current lineup. Taking the 9 p.m. ET/PT timeslot, the series featuring LL Cool J achieved a 53 percent gain in viewership when compared to the Season 2 premiere of NCIS: Origins. Sam Hanna and his team have not only attracted a large audience but also received strong critical reviews for the procedural shot on location in New York City. This performance suggests the show is well-positioned for long-term success on the CBS schedule.

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Star Returns Fuel Franchise Strength

The overall health of the NCIS brand is being driven by high-profile actor returns and established character presence. Michael Weatherly's return to the flagship NCIS series for Season 24 has reinvigorated interest in the original show. Additionally, Mark Harmon's appearance in front of the camera for NCIS: Origins Season 3 has served as a major factor in increasing viewership numbers. These strategic casting moves have directly contributed to the network's strongest performance metrics in years.

NCIS Sydney Delayed Despite Season 4 Renewal

The expansion of the franchise to New York has inadvertently impacted the schedule for NCIS: Sydney. For the first time since its premiere, the joint task force investigating crimes in the Indo-Pacific region will not air this season. Although CBS renewed NCIS: Sydney for a Season 4 in January, the network has moved the series to midseason to accommodate its Tuesday night slate. Consequently, Supervisory Special Agent Michelle Mackey, played by Olivia Swann, and her Australian Federal Police partner Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey, played by Todd Lasance, will not appear in any form this year.

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Production Continues Amidst Scheduling Adjustments

Despite the on-air delay, production for NCIS: Sydney is actively underway. Filming for the upcoming season began in April, indicating that the content is ready for broadcast. The decision to hold the series is purely scheduling-related, as CBS has already allocated its Tuesday night programming to other naval crime investigations. This delay aligns with a broader network strategy of benching certain established series to optimize their final airing positions.

Broader Network Strategy for Key Franchises

The postponement of NCIS: Sydney is part of a larger pattern affecting other CBS mainstays. The network is keeping several key shows on the bench to prepare for stronger seasonal launches. This strategy also includes Matlock Season 3 and Ghosts Season 6. While Ghosts recently aired a Halloween special to maintain audience engagement, the other series remain in holding patterns. This approach allows CBS to carefully manage its prime-time lineup and maximize viewership for its most valuable intellectual property franchises.