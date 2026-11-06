CBS Gives Mike Colter's Cupertino a Sunday Night Takeover With Three-Episode Marathon

CBS schedules a special three-episode broadcast of Mike Colter and Rachel Keller's legal thriller Cupertino this Sunday, expanding its viewership after strong early ratings.

CBS has officially transformed its Sunday evening lineup into a dedicated showcase for Mike Colter's legal thriller series Cupertino by air a special three-episode marathon. This strategic programming shift directly replaces the previously scheduled shows Tracker and Marshals, signaling the network's high confidence in the show's growing audience. The unprecedented block begins immediately after the conclusion of 60 Minutes at 6 p.m. Eastern Time and runs through the late evening hours.

The marathon block features a carefully curated mix of premiere and repeat content designed to maximize viewer engagement for those who may have missed the initial Thursday broadcasts. The centerpiece of this event is a brand-new episode titled Harper, which will debut in the time slot usually reserved for Yellowstone spin-offs at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. This fresh installment is immediately followed by re-airings of the first two episodes, Michael and Olivia, and Vik and Bo.

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Viewers tuning in for the Harper episode will witness a high-stakes twist on courtroom procedures when a traffic jam forces everyone involved in Michael and Olivia's latest case to fight remotely from their cars. The legal battle in this new installment hits close to home for Christy, played by Ella Stiller, as her roommate finds herself denied a critical transplant. An AI algorithm has swapped her place on the medical list with a wealthy man, creating an urgent ethical dilemma.

The only remaining hope for the patient is for the lawyers to find a judge who will swiftly stop the wrongful operation from proceeding forward, but navigating the legal system to achieve this result proves difficult. This narrative challenge highlights the series' ability to blend tech-industry critique with emotional human stakes, drawing on the established brand recognition of creators Robert and Michelle King.

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Cupertino has quickly established itself as a major success for CBS, ranking as the second-most-watched new series of the season so far. According to Nielsen's live-plus-seven-day measure, the series racked up 6.8 million viewers during its first week of availability, which ran from October 12 to October 18. This strong performance demonstrates the show's immediate appeal to a broad television audience across multiple demographics.

As the series moves into its second week, the expanded Sunday block aims to capture even more viewers by removing the friction of scheduling conflicts. By offering three episodes in a row, CBS provides casual viewers with a deeper understanding of the complex narrative involving tech industry goliaths and the underdog lawyers fighting them. This strategy is designed to convert new viewers into loyal fans of the show's unique genre blend.

In addition to the Sunday special, new content will continue to arrive on the standard Thursday schedule with a new episode titled Yungwood slated to air on November 12. This upcoming installment brings in a significant guest star in Method Man to play the titular legendary rapper whose revenue is jeopardized by an AI-music studio generating copycats of his music. The fight for art and music gets personal for Michael when his own father, Bayard, played by Joe Morton, becomes involved.

The series benefits from the established fanbase of the King duo, whose previous successes include The Good Wife and Elsbeth. Mike Colter returns to his long-time network home in a leading role alongside Rachel Keller, playing Michael Price and Olivia Siffre, two lawyers cheated and fired from their jobs at a Silicon Valley tech start-up. Their journey takes them to an up-and-coming firm where they take on cases against powerful tech giants on behalf of those harmed with impunity.

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Colter's career with CBS has been defined by his collaborations with the King duo, beginning with his iconic role as Chicago drug kingpin Lemond Bishop in The Good Wife. He later joined the main ensemble of their supernatural mystery series Evil, opposite Katja Herbers, for four seasons. This new series marks another significant chapter in his partnership with the creators, bringing his legal expertise to a modern corporate setting.

The decision to expand the Sunday broadcast comes shortly after Cupertino earned a stellar 100 percent rating from critics for its sci-fi legal thriller premise. The network's commitment to establishing the show as a cornerstone of its programming is evident in the aggressive promotional push and prime-time real estate allocation. The upcoming episodes promise to further explore the themes of corporate injustice and legal resilience that define the series narrative.

The pre-emption of the usual Sunday action slate gives other viewers a larger sample of a show that has already proven its worth in a competitive television landscape. By placing Mike Colter and Rachel Keller in the spotlight during a high-traffic Sunday slot, the network aims to solidify the show's position against other popular series. The marathon block serves as both a reward for existing fans and a powerful introduction for potential new viewers.