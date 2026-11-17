CBS shifts the Mike Colter legal series Cupertino to Sundays at 10 p.m. ET starting January 17, 2027, leveraging post-Marshals viewership for the tech-focused show.

CBS has officially confirmed that the new legal drama series Cupertino will permanently relocate to a prime Sunday evening time slot starting January 17, 2027. The network will air the Mike Colter -starring program at 10 p.m. ET, marking a significant strategic shift for the show that debuted only a few months ago. This move places the series in a highly competitive viewing window that is traditionally reserved for the most-watched dramas on broadcast television.

The decision to shift Cupertino to Sundays is designed to capitalize on established audience habits and powerful lead-in programming. The new slot allows the show to air immediately following Tracker and Marshals, two of the most popular television programs currently on the air. CBS aims to give the creators, Robert King and Michelle King, a stronger chance to reach a motivated Sunday night audience eager for high-quality content.

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This scheduling strategy follows a successful trial run on November 8, where Cupertino drew its largest audience of the season after 60 Minutes aired. The network clearly saw enough potential in those initial broadcast results to grant the show a permanent home in this favorable position. Moving away from its original Thursday premiere slot allows Cupertino to benefit from a different demographic of viewers seeking procedurals on weekend evenings.

Critically, the show has received impressive reviews that bolster CBS confidence in this new placement. Cupertino currently holds a 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with an average score of 8.5 out of 10. This impressive reception is particularly notable for a new broadcast series attempting to make complex questions about the technology industry accessible to a mainstream audience.

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The series features a robust ensemble cast that critics have praised for its depth and compelling performances. Ella Stiller portrays Christy Palladino, a former firm member who becomes central to the firm operations. Nik Dodani plays Vikram, a tech expert, while Busy Philipps adds complexity as Natalia Boutella, an investor with ties to Silicon Valley. Renée Elise Goldsberry joins the cast as Nichole Ferebee, whose romantic history with Michael Price adds tension.

Robert King and Michelle King, the creators behind the hit series The Good Wife and Evil, developed Cupertino to explore the complex relationship between consumers and technology companies. Mike Colter stars as Michael Price, a lawyer who was previously thrown out of a Silicon Valley startup he co-founded. His stock options become complicated when he discovers issues with the company.

Michael teams up with Olivia Siffre, played by Rachel Keller, to open a law firm dedicated to representing individuals mistreated by the technology industry. Their cases frequently involve technology companies, artificial intelligence, and the increasingly complicated relationship between consumers and businesses collecting personal information. The show balances unsettling themes about corporate misconduct with entertaining legal battles.

The plot intensifies as the pair navigates inequality between ordinary citizens and corporations with virtually unlimited resources. Multiple references to artificial intelligence can be spotted in the series, including an AI model that might be harmful. Other episodes explore robo-misconduct, prediction markets, and the adverse effects of online surveillance without portraying technology as inherently dangerous.

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This schedule change also impacts other programming on the CBS lineup. Matlock Season 3 will take over the Thursday 10 p.m. slot previously held by Cupertino starting January 21. The network believes the Sunday placement offers a better opportunity for the show to explore themes of artificial intelligence and corporate power against a backdrop of popular lead-in shows.