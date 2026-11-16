CBS Moves FBI and CIA Dramas to New Monday Time Slots

CBS officially reshuffles its Monday night lineup for the 2026-2027 midseason. FBI and CIA shift to 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET/PT starting January 25, 2027.

CBS has officially confirmed a significant shift in its Monday night programming strategy for the upcoming television season. Beginning January 25, 2027, the network will move its popular procedural dramas FBI and CIA to later time slots. The FBI drama will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT, while CIA will follow immediately after at 10 p.m. ET/PT. This change marks the end of a long-standing tradition where viewers tuned in at 8 p.m. to follow federal agents.

New Midseason Schedule Changes

The network announced these adjustments as part of its newly unveiled 2026-2027 midseason schedule. The reshuffle introduces a completely new comedy lineup to the 8 p.m. hour. The supernatural comedy Ghosts will take over the 8 p.m. slot, adding an additional weekly airing to the broadcast. Following Ghosts, the new comedy Eternally Yours will premiere at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. This strategic move places CBS squarely in the mid-hour programming block for the first time in recent years.

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FBI Investigates Major Crimes

The FBI series continues to focus on the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The show follows an elite unit of agents who apply their talents, intellect, and technical expertise to major criminal cases. These agents work tirelessly to keep New York and the broader country safe from significant threats. Their investigations cover tremendous magnitude issues, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence operations.

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CIA Task Force Dynamics

The CIA drama presents a different narrative structure centered on clandestine operations. The official synopsis details how by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman is loaned to a CIA/FBI task force. He is teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass. Together, they conduct covert operations in New York to uncover international plots and terrorist cells.

Impact on Viewer Ratings

This scheduling change affects how audiences engage with federal law enforcement narratives. CBS aims to capture the mid-hour audience that typically watches comedy before transitioning to drama. The move places CBS in direct competition with other networks airing programming at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. The network likely hopes that the established fanbases of FBI and CIA will follow the shows to their new times. This shift also allows CBS to test the strength of its new comedy offerings in the earlier hour.