CBS will move its technology legal drama Cupertino to Sunday nights at 10 PM ET at midseason, with the first new episode airing January 17, 2027.

CBS will move its technology-focused legal drama Cupertino to Sunday nights at 10 PM ET when the series returns at midseason, with the first new episode of 2027 set to air on January 17, 2027. The network's decision, first reported by Deadline, comes as the Michelle King and Robert King series continues to draw strong numbers on the broadcast network.

Cupertino premiered on October 8, 2026. The series was created by Michelle King and Robert King, the same team behind The Good Wife and its spinoff Elsbeth, which is currently airing on CBS. Cupertino initially aired on Thursday nights at 10 PM ET as a replacement for Matlock.

Also read Cupertino Debuts on CBS With Perfect Critical Score and Streaming Growth

How the Cupertino Sunday Move Works

Cupertino will air on Sunday nights at 10 PM ET once the show reaches midseason, and its first episode of the new year is scheduled for January 17, 2027. The rest of the season will also air on Sundays at 10 PM ET on CBS.

Until the move, CBS has been airing Cupertino encore episodes in that Sunday time slot. According to the report, encore viewership has been just as high as the show's first-run airings on Thursdays, which the original coverage cites as a key sign that the series can perform on Sundays.

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The Sunday placement puts Cupertino alongside Marshals and Tracker, which the report describes as the two most-watched shows on CBS. Matlock is set to return for season 3 on January 21, sliding back into its Thursday 10 PM slot and airing after Elsbeth, which will continue releasing season 4 episodes on Thursdays at 9 PM.

Why Sunday Nights Suit Cupertino

Cupertino's Sunday slot places the drama among CBS's most popular programs, and the report argues that the move signals CBS expects strong ratings from the show there. Joining Marshals and Tracker indicates that the network sees the legal drama as a viable draw in its strongest lineup position.

The report also argues that keeping Cupertino on Thursdays would have created scheduling problems. Matlock's return could invite direct comparisons with the newcomer, and if both aired on the same night, Cupertino might seem redundant next to a well-known heavy hitter. A Thursday block with Elsbeth would also stack three legal dramas together, which could feel like oversaturation, while Ghosts and Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage also hold Thursday slots on CBS.

The original coverage frames Cupertino's tone as an advantage on Sundays. Compared with the more action-packed Marshals and Tracker, the show is described as a more cerebral yet still entertaining way to end the weekend. The report suggests this distinct style could also encourage cord cutters without a Paramount+ account to return to traditional television.

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Cast, Story, and Remaining Schedule

Cupertino centers on veteran lawyer Michael Price, played by Mike Colter, who goes into business with Olivia Siffre, played by Rachel Keller, after both are dismissed from their jobs. Price was let go from a tech start-up, while Siffre was also recently dismissed. Together, they target some of Silicon Valley's most exploitative tech companies and the policies, or lack of policies, that give those firms their power.

The series combines topical storylines with the courtroom drama and witty dialogue that the Kings are known for. The report says the show has been a major hit with critics and audiences alike, and that CBS clearly has confidence in its future. Cupertino airs Thursdays at 10 PM ET until its fall finale on December 10, 2026. Its midseason premiere on January 17, 2027, will be followed by the rest of the season on Sundays at 10 PM ET.