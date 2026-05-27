CBS Mornings was too mad about Colbert's Bari Weiss joke to cover his finale

CBS News president Tom Cibrowski reportedly ordered the network not to cover Colbert's finale, after he joked about Tony Dokoupil's recent China screw-up. While money obviously rules supreme, never let it be said that a bit of petty pissiness doesn’t help the TV world go ’round.

If you need an example, considerreports, it’s not like covering Colbert’s last show was mandatory, or anything—ABC’s morning news show didn’t bother with it, either. But‘s Matthew Belloni) to outright ignore a major TV event on their own network, which was reportedly handed down by CBS News president Tom Cibrowski after. Cibrowski reportedly thought the bit was “unprofessional and unprovoked,” and thought Colbert had “kicked colleagues when they were down,” despite CBS News members showing support to the host over the year leading up to his cancellation. And so an order apparently went down from on-high to ignore Colbert’s star-studded finale, which included a number of very famous guests paying tribute to the departing host.

Meanwhile, Cibrowski’s actual impact has been to make a lot more people spread around the bit of Colbert making fun of Dokoupil , so, good job drawing attention from the foul-up, Tom. Meanwhile, we can only imagine nobody





TheAVClub / 🏆 340. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stephen Colbert's The Late Show Ends, He Shades CBS, Jokes About Financial MovesStephen Colbert's The Late Show came to an end on Thursday, May 21, 2026. He shared sarcastic takes on the financial moves made by networks and his thoughts following the cancellation. The show also featured appearances from Jeff Daniels, Jack White, Eminem, and others.

Read more »

CBS Chickens Out of Bid to Censor Colbert’s Final TrollStephen Colbert

Read more »

Stephen Colbert Thiwws at Paramount and CBS After Filming Final Epodioe of "The Tonighr Show,"Just one day after filming his final episode of "The Tonight Show," Colbert made a surprise return to television on a Michigan public access station after criticizing Paramount and CBS. He joked about missing TV and mentioned streaming as a reason viewers could watch the show outside of the Monroe area.

Read more »

CBS Hurls One Final Insult at Stephen ColbertDonald J. Trump

Read more »