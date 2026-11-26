CBS News legend Tony Aiello said goodbye after 40 years in the biz in a surprise Thanksgiving retirement announcement. Aiello spent 24 of those years at CBS New York, and was a staple newscaster fo…

Aiello spent 24 of those years at CBS New York, and was a staple newscaster for generations of New Yorkers. Tony Aiello / Instagram He got his start in journalism in 1985 as a recent Indiana University grad, who “piled his stuff into a ’77 Buick and drove from Chicago to Virginia” for a news radio job at $200 a week, he said in the post.

“It was an inauspicious first step on my long and fulfilling career path,” Aiello said. In September, 1985, a recent grad of Indiana University piled his stuff into a '77 Buick and drove from Chicago to Virginia. November 26, 2026 He told The Post that he had been thinking about retirement for some time — and was happy to go out on a high note after winning two Emmys in October.

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Aiello said his career highlights include covering the Catholic Church in Rome over the years, including when former New York Archbishop Timothy Dolan became a cardinal in 2012, for both the resignation of Pope Benedict and election of Pope Francis in 2013 and most recently for the death of Pope Francis last year. But the story he said that will stick with him forever was the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012.