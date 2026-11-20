Veteran CBS reporter Bauman begins a new role at CNBC on November 30, leaving her nine-year tenure to cover national financial news.

Bauman is officially joining CNBC as a general assignment reporter on November 30. This transition ends her nearly decade-long tenure at CBS News, which began in 2016. The move marks a significant shift in her career after extensive local and national reporting in New York.

Her departure from CBS News concludes a major professional chapter that started in 2016. During her nine-year stint, she covered breaking stories and major events across the state. Her assignments evolved from local beats to broader regional and national coverage.

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In November 2024, Bauman assumed the role of CBS Northeast correspondent. She filed reports for CBS Saturday Morning and the weekend CBS Evening News. These roles provided valuable experience in regional and nationwide coverage before her new position.

David Cho, editor-in-chief of CNBC, formally welcomed Bauman to the network. He praised her as an accomplished journalist with a strong record of covering diverse stories. Cho emphasized her skill and depth in handling complex narratives and breaking news.

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Cho added that Bauman's background in regional and national coverage brings valuable experience to CNBC. The network views her arrival as a strategic addition to their reporting team. Her expertise is expected to enhance the quality of coverage for CNBC viewers.

Bauman expressed her excitement about joining the CNBC team, stating she was thrilled. She described her career as a commitment to pursuing the truth. She aims to tell stories that help audiences understand the world around them.

She indicated she looks forward to continuing this work for CNBC viewers. Her approach to journalism remains focused on clarity and accuracy. This transition reflects her dedication to high-quality reporting across different media platforms.

Bauman built her reporting foundation long before her time at CBS News. She covered stories for News 12 The Bronx and News 12 Brooklyn. Her first professional stop was at WBNG-TV in Binghamton, New York.

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At WBNG-TV, she worked as a multimedia reporter gaining early field experience. Her work has earned significant industry recognition, including a New York Emmy. She also received an Edward R. Murrow Award for her professional competence.

Bauman graduated magna cum laude from Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School. She earned dual majors in Broadcast and Digital Journalism and Political Science. Her academic achievements laid the groundwork for her successful journalism career.

During university, she studied in Madrid, Spain, broadening her cultural perspective. She became the first undergraduate selected for the 2014 Capstone program in Washington, D.C. This program provided advanced training in political and journalistic fields.