CBS Mornings host Gayle King is taking bereavement leave after the death of her son-in-law, Virgil Miller, 45. The political strategist died following a battle with cancer, leaving behind his wife, Kirby Bumpus, and two young children.

CBS host Gayle King is processing the profound loss of her son-in-law, Virgil Miller, who died at the age of 45. Miller succumbed to cancer over the Thanksgiving holiday, a tragedy confirmed to CBS News staff via an internal memo dated Friday, November 27. The announcement was issued by CBS Mornings Executive Producer Jon Tower, who shared the heartbreaking update with the production team.

Internal Memo Details Bereavement Leave

Jon Tower addressed the staff with a somber note, writing, Mornings Family - I'm sorry to be delivering this sad news. The executive producer explained that Miller passed away after a courageous battle with cancer during the recent holiday period. Tower emphasized that the network is currently respecting the family's privacy as they navigate this difficult time.

Also read Gayle King’s son-in-law, Virgil Miller, dead at 45 after ‘courageous’ battle with cancer

The memo specifically noted that Gayle King, who is 71 years old, will step away from her broadcasting duties to grieve and assist with family matters. Tower confirmed that King is expected to return to the CBS Mornings program the week of December 7, once private arrangements and mourning activities are complete. This temporary absence allows the veteran journalist to focus entirely on supporting her daughter and grandchildren.

Surviving Family and Wedding History

Virgil Miller is survived by his wife, Kirby Bumpus, who is 40 years old, and their two young children. The couple is raising a son named Luca, who is 5 years old, and a daughter named Grayson, who is 2 years old. Miller was married to King's daughter at a ceremony held in December 2020 at the Montecito estate of her godmother, media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

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The wedding, which took place just outside Santa Barbara, California, was officiated by Kirby's brother, Will Bumpus, who is 39 years old. Gayle King stated that having her brother perform the ceremony felt destined because nobody knows Kirby the way her brother does. The event also featured the attendance of Oprah Winfrey's partner, Steadman Graham, marking a significant family milestone before the couple faced Miller's subsequent health challenges.

Professional Background and Public Life

Before his diagnosis, Virgil Miller built a significant career in political strategy and public service. Born in Florida, he was a graduate of Florida A&M University and served for nearly 13 years in the U.S. House of Representatives. Notably, he worked as the Chief of Staff for Representative Cedric L. Richmond, demonstrating his deep involvement in legislative affairs and public policy during his tenure.

Although Miller largely lived out of the intense spotlight characteristic of his mother-in-law's career, he did make a public appearance on television. In 2023, he joined Gayle King and other family members for an episode of the game show Celebrity Family Feud. His wife, Kirby Bumpus, also has an impressive professional background, including work at the White House with former First Lady Michelle Obama and a master's degree in public health from Columbia University.

Lasting Memories and Future Impact

The couple's relationship was often described as deeply joyful, with Gayle King noting in a 2020 Oprah Magazine interview that Kirby was extremely happy and that nothing compares to the happiness of one's children. The wedding photographs taken at Oprah's estate, captured by photographer Joe Pugliese who was at the mansion for a canceled shoot, remain a treasured memory for the family.

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As the CBS Mornings team adjusts to the absence of Gayle King, the focus remains on supporting the Bumpus-Miller family. The network's decision to grant King time off reflects the deep personal connections within the broadcast team. Viewers can expect King to resume her role in early December, but the immediate impact of this loss is being felt throughout the production crew and the wider CBS family.