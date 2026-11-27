As streaming reduces episode counts, CBS Ghosts maintains Christmas and Halloween traditions with special releases, keeping the format alive.

CBS supernatural comedy series Ghosts stands as the sole contemporary television show actively preserving the industry tradition of dedicated holiday episodes. While other modern sitcoms have largely abandoned these annual storytelling milestones, the series maintains its commitment to celebrating the seasons. This unique approach ensures that audiences have something new to anticipate each year. The network prioritized these events despite a delayed regular season return.

Ghosts Season 6 Holiday Specials

CBS Ghosts season 6 will not resume its regular broadcast schedule until January 21, 2027. Despite this extended hiatus, the network has allocated two separate nights in its fall 2026 programming schedule. An hour-long Halloween special already aired on October 29, 2026. A Christmas special titled 'Died Hard: A Ghosts Christmas Special' is scheduled to air on December 10, 2026. These standalone episodes allow the show to maintain audience engagement without waiting for the main season premiere. The network treats these installments as major television events rather than routine content.

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Character Development Through Seasonal Storytelling

The writers utilize these holidays to expand upon the show's mythology and deepen character relationships. Halloween episodes explore the more frightening elements of the ghosts' existence. Christmas traditions often revolve around the chaos of ghostly possessions. Season 5 featured a two-part Christmas episode called 'It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol.' This installment drew inspiration from classic holiday literature to examine how Sam's life changed after meeting the Woodstone ghosts. It reinforced the unconventional family dynamic she and Jay have established over time.

The Extinction of Traditional TV Holidays

Other popular sitcoms like Abbott Elementary still occasionally embrace holiday storytelling. However, few have made these episodes integral to their identity. The television industry has fundamentally changed due to the rise of streaming platforms. Streaming services do not necessarily adhere to traditional broadcast schedules. This makes coordinating seasonal storytelling significantly more difficult for modern producers.

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Impact of Streaming on Production Volumes

Parrot Analytics data reveals a sharp decline in season lengths for American scripted shows. The percentage of shows releasing seasons exceeding 20 episodes dropped from 19% in 2018 to 4.5% in 2023. Many streaming shows now receive only eight to 12 episodes per season. Writers have considerably less room to explore character-centric stories during these shorter runs. Traditional broadcast television calendars naturally accommodated holiday episodes by premiering in September and concluding in May.

Preserving Television Heritage

When shows produced 22 episodes annually, dedicating installments to holidays was easier. Writers could deviate from ongoing storylines without compromising the narrative. Ghosts continues this legacy by ensuring Woodstone Manor remains open during festivities. This approach offers audiences something unique compared to relying on reruns of older sitcoms. The series proves that holiday episodes can survive in the modern streaming landscape.