CBS Firings Called 'Straight From an Authoritarian Handbook' and Preview of Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) is facing criticism for his stance on warrantless spying powers, with some accusing him of being the Democrats' chief advocate for handing over unchecked surveillance to the Trump administration.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va. ) is facing criticism for his stance on warrantless spying powers , with some accusing him of being the Democrats' chief advocate for handing over unchecked surveillance to the Trump administration.

Warner is pressing Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) to persuade Trump to reconsider Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence, citing his lack of relevant experience and eagerness to use government powers for political retribution. However, critics point out that Warner has been critical in whipping Democratic support for renewing Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which allows the US government to collect electronic communications of noncitizens without a warrant.

Experts note that Americans' data is also swept up during such surveillance, and civil society groups and lawmakers from both parties have demanded reforms to prevent further abuse. There is a legislative battle between lawmakers and intelligence officials who want to extend Section 702 largely intact, and privacy-focused legislators who want reforms, especially a requirement for warrants before searching Americans' communications.

Demand Progress executive director Sean Vitka has accused Warner of disguising his work to engineer warrantless mass surveillance against Americans, while Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada has explicitly called for reforms to ensure Americans' privacy and rights are protected. Senate lawmakers could hold an initial procedural vote on extending Section 702 as soon as Thursday, with just a simple majority needed for the measure to advance.

Future votes would require the support of 60 senators in order to avoid a Republican filibuster. A





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Sen. Mark Warner Warrantless Spying Powers Trump Administration Section 702 Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act FISA Reforms Warrant Requirement

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