CBS Fires 60 Minutes Correspondent Lilia Vega Amid Allegations of Political Censorship

CBS News has terminated 60 Minutes correspondent Lilia Vega, who alleges the network suppressed editorial independence and inserted political bias into stories under new leadership. CBS denies her claims and has hired Nick Bilton as the show's executive.

CBS News correspondent Lilia Vega has been terminated from her position at 60 Minutes , effective immediately, despite her contract not expiring until March 2027. Vega, who joined the program in 2023 from ABC News where she served as chief White House correspondent, made history as the first Latina correspondent on the legendary broadcast.

Her firing is part of a broader reorganization at CBS News that also saw the ousting of correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi and top executives Tanya Simon and Draggan Mihailovich. The shake-up comes after parent company Paramount Skydance installed new leadership at the network. Vega publicly accused CBS News of suppressing editorial independence and inserting political bias into stories under the new regime.

In a statement, she claimed that in recent months, her producing teams and she experienced efforts to incorporate political bias into their reporting. She alleged that reporting teams held back on submitting story pitches about important news topics out of fear of internal repercussions. Vega described this as censorship, both imposed and self-driven, and deemed it dangerous for the show and dangerous for democracy.

She also suggested that she lost her position for resisting directives from CBS News Editor in Chief Bari Weiss, stating that she held the line and refused to incorporate suggestions that offend the conscience. Vega noted that she is far from the only 60 Minutes correspondent who has asked herself about her personal red line. CBS News pushed back against Vega's characterization of events.

A network spokesperson stated that they respect Ms. Vega and her contributions, but her claims are not based in reality. The network simultaneously announced the hiring of Nick Bilton as the new executive leading the show. Bilton previously worked at The New York Times and Vanity Fair. Vega closed her statement by declaring that while she lost an amazing job, she still has her integrity.

The incident raises questions about the future of 60 Minutes and journalistic independence under corporate ownership. Other correspondents, like Anderson Cooper, have also recently discussed their decisions to leave the program, adding to the turmoil. As CBS restructures its international coverage with the exit of the London Bureau Chief and a new foreign editor taking over, the network faces intense scrutiny over its commitment to unbiased reporting





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