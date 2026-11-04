CBS Extends Tony Awards Partnership Through 2027

CBS and the American Theatre Wing extend their historic broadcast partnership through the 80th Annual Tony Awards in June 2027, while other major awards shift networks.

The American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League have officially announced a continuation of their long-standing broadcasting agreement with CBS. This extension ensures that the Tony Awards will remain on the network through at least the 80th Annual ceremony scheduled for June 13, 2027. The decision solidifies CBS as the primary television home for Broadway's most prestigious honors during this period.

Extending A Historic Broadcast Partnership

The renewed collaboration between CBS Entertainment and the organizations behind the Tonys marks a significant milestone in televised entertainment history. Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Jason Laks, president of The Broadway League, issued a joint statement expressing their enthusiasm for the continued alliance. They highlighted nearly five decades of successful cooperation aimed at bringing high-quality theatrical performances to global audiences.

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This agreement extends the existing relationship that began forty-eight years ago. The partners emphasized their shared commitment to showcasing the best of Broadway to theatre fans worldwide. The extension provides stability for producers, performers, and viewers who rely on the annual broadcast as a cultural touchstone for the performing arts industry.

CBS Leadership Praises Creative Arts Support

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, stated that the network has a celebrated history of supporting creative arts on television. She described the Tony Awards as a cornerstone of that legacy, representing both past achievements and future ambitions. Reisenbach expressed personal excitement alongside George Cheeks regarding the extension of the forty-eight-year partnership with the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League.

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The executive leadership at CBS aims to continue showcasing extraordinary talent and unforgettable performances to viewers across the country. The network views the broadcast as an essential component of its programming strategy. This strategic focus aligns with broader corporate goals to maintain strong ties with the live performing arts community.

Production Team Returns For 2027 Ceremony

Raj Kapoor, Sarah Levine Hall, and Jack Sussman are set to return as producers for the 2027 Tony Awards. Kapoor and Levine Hall will serve as co-showrunners for the upcoming event. Their involvement ensures continuity in the production style and quality that audiences have come to expect from recent ceremonies.

Patrick Menton and Rob Paine will co-executive produce the broadcast. Menton will also serve as the head of talent for the show. This specific team structure indicates a deliberate effort to maintain the current creative direction while preparing for the eightieth anniversary milestone.

Major Awards Shows Shift To New Platforms

The stability of the Tony Awards broadcast contrasts sharply with recent changes affecting other major entertainment awards shows. The Grammy Awards, which aired on CBS from 1973 to 2026, are moving to ABC, Hulu, and Disney+ beginning with the February 2027 show. This shift represents a significant change in distribution strategy for music's biggest night.

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Similarly, the Primetime Emmys, which have aired on a rotation basis on Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC since 1995, are shifting to Prime Video in 2027. The Oscars, which have aired on ABC since 1976, will begin streaming on YouTube in 2029. These moves indicate a broader industry trend toward digital-first distribution models for prestige award programming.

Viewing Details And Host Uncertainty

The 80th Annual Tony Awards will broadcast live to both coasts on CBS. The ceremony will also stream on Paramount Plus (Premium) in the United States on Sunday, June 13, 2027. This dual distribution method aims to maximize reach across traditional television viewers and streaming subscribers.

While the broadcast platform is confirmed, the host for the 2027 show remains unannounced. The Tonys have not yet revealed who will preside over the eightieth anniversary ceremony. This follows the 2026 event, where a major pop star hosted Broadway's Biggest Night for the first time. Industry observers await official announcements regarding the next presenter.