CBS Eternally Yours Schedule Change 2027 Midseason Return

CBS confirms Eternally Yours moves to January 25, 2027, for its midseason return. The schedule shift accommodates Ghosts season 6 episodes premiering earlier on the same evening.

CBS has officially announced a significant scheduling adjustment for the vampire comedy series Eternally Yours as it prepares for its 2027 midseason revival. The network revealed that the show will return to broadcast on Monday, January 25 at 8:30 p.m. EST following a holiday break.

Schedule Shifts Accommodate Ghosts Season 6

The new broadcast timing for Eternally Yours is directly linked to the network strategy for Ghosts season 6. This popular comedy series will air two new episodes per week starting Thursday, January 21 at 8:30 p.m. EST. The second weekly episode will air on Monday, January 25 at 8 p.m. EST, directly preceding the Eternally Yours slot.

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Eternally Yours Premise and Creative Team Details

Eternally Yours created by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman debuted last month with a unique premise involving married vampires. The narrative focuses on the couple when their daughter begins dating a human, causing shocking family developments. Port and Wiseman previously served as showrunners for the hit CBS comedy Ghosts.

Network Strategy and Broadcast Timeline Analysis

During the first half of its initial run, Eternally Yours aired on Thursday nights. The move to Monday at 8:30 p.m. EST creates a dedicated block for both major comedy hits. This strategic realignment allows CBS to maximize audience retention across consecutive prime time slots during the midseason period.

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Future Broadcast Plans and Viewer Expectations

Viewers should note that Eternally Yours is currently on hiatus until the specified January 25 date. The show will maintain this Monday evening slot for the remainder of the midseason schedule. This change marks a departure from its original Thursday premiere night arrangement.

Ongoing Developments in CBS Comedy Lineup

Information regarding this developing story remains subject to change as CBS finalizes additional programming details. The network will continue to update viewers on any further scheduling adjustments for both series. Audiences are advised to monitor official CBS announcements for the most current broadcast information.