CBS Disrupts Sunday Lineup With Special Cupertino Marathon

CBS replaces Marshals and Tracker with a special Cupertino programming block on November 8. The decision aims to boost views for the new legal drama by leveraging the success of the established Sunday night hit shows.

CBS is executing a strategic programming shift by replacing its traditional Sunday night lineup with a special presentation for the new legal drama Cupertino. This decision interrupts the network's current success formula, which has relied heavily on the strong performance of returning hits Marshals and Tracker. The move highlights the network's intent to give the emerging series greater visibility during a prime viewing slot.

Cupertino Takes Over Sunday Night Slot

The CBS network will air a new episode of Cupertino at 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, directly in place of the usual Marshals broadcast. Following the premiere, the channel will air two repeat episodes from the first season of Cupertino later that evening. This block replaces the standard Marshals and Tracker tandem that has consistently delivered high viewership numbers for the network.

Also read Asking Eric: GLP-1 use disrupts friend group

This scheduling change is a deliberate effort to introduce the legal drama to a wider audience that may not be familiar with the show. By placing Cupertino in a slot previously occupied by established hits, CBS hopes to capitalize on the existing Sunday night viewer base. The strategy aims to convert casual viewers of the network's biggest shows into regular viewers of the new series.

Creators Bring Legal Drama Expertise

Cupertino is developed by the husband and wife team of Robert King and Michelle King, who are well-known for creating The Good Wife and its spinoff The Good Fight. Their experience in crafting compelling legal narratives is evident in the show's modern approach to the genre. The series deals with current legal issues arising from the rapidly changing technology landscape.

Advertisement

The main character, Michael Price, played by Mike Colter, approaches his cases from a unique perspective that distinguishes the show from other legal dramas. His professional relationship with his new partner, Olivia Siffre, portrayed by Rachel Keller, provides a solid foundation for the episodes. The cases they handle are designed to be thought-provoking and unpredictable, grounding the modern subject matter in character-driven storytelling.

Sunday Lineup Structure and Timing

Typically, the Sunday night block on CBS is reserved for Marshals, a Yellowstone spinoff starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, followed by Tracker. In Tracker, Justin Hartley plays Colter Shaw, a bounty hunter who tracks down missing people. This combination has been a cornerstone of the network's schedule and a major driver of weekly audience engagement.

The disruption of this tandem for Cupertino marks a rare programming decision for the network. While the new show deals with niche legal topics, the King duo has managed to create a series that appeals to a broad audience. The shift suggests that CBS sees significant potential in Cupertino to become a long-term hit in its own right.

Season Performance and Future Outlook

CBS has started its fall 2026-27 season with a mix of returning and new shows that has performed well. The network has successfully introduced new programming alongside returning favorites like FBI and Marshals. This balance has created a strong foundation for the network's lineup heading into the mid-season.

Advertisement

Cupertino, which debuted on October 8, 2026, has already shown promise in its initial run. The series has found its footing in its current time slot, and the expanded exposure on November 8 is expected to help it reach new viewers. The network's willingness to alter its successful schedule indicates a high level of confidence in the show's ability to attract and retain an audience.