CBS Cuts NCIS: Origins Season 3 to Ten Episodes

CBS has announced a reduced episode order for NCIS: Origins Season 3, trimming the count from 18 to 10, a move that will affect the series' mid‑season arc and scheduling plans.

CBS has decided that the third season of NCIS: Origins will run for only ten episodes, a significant cut from the original eighteen‑episode order announced earlier this year. The reduction comes ahead of the network's winter lineup, where the show will share its time slot with NCIS: Sydney season four.

Episode Order Change Explained

According to CBS statements, the decision to shorten NCIS: Origins Season 3 is tied to network scheduling priorities. By allocating the TV‑5 slot to NCIS: Sydney in January, CBS can streamline its late‑winter programming and reduce overlap between the franchise's several shows.

Also read CBS Cuts NCIS Origins Season 3 Short After 10 Episodes Amid Strategic Shifts

The prequel has already aired five episodes of the season. With the new count, only five episodes will remain for the series' concluding half. The change means that key storylines introduced earlier in the season will need faster resolution.

Key Cast Returns and Story Arcs

Despite the truncated run, Mark Harmon will reprise his role as retired Deputy Director Leroy Jethro Gibbs, joining the main team of Michael Weatherly and Emily Wickersham as Tony Dinozzo and Ellie Bishop. The show also brings back three familiar faces: Roma Maffia as Vera Strickland, Muse Watson as Frank Gibbs, and Joe Spano as Tobias Fornell.

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Writers for the season plan to wrap up ongoing plots, including the mystery surrounding Lala Dominguez's survival in the plane crash that pushed Gibbs into early retirement. Fornell's character may tie into the larger conspiracy threaded throughout the series.

Impact on Fans and Future Scheduling

Fans of the NCIS universe have expressed disappointment at the early cancellation, citing the show's strong storytelling and character development. The shortened season will likely compress the narrative arcs that viewers have grown to enjoy.

CBS has committed to maintaining the integrity of the remaining episodes, promising that each will deliver closure and set up the franchise's future directions. The next season, however, will launch as a separate entity, independent of the reduced mid‑season slot.