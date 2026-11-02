CBS schedules the new tech-focused legal drama Cupertino for 2027, replacing Matlock, as the series tackles AI ethics and predatory corporate practices.

CBS has significantly restructured its primetime programming slate for the upcoming television season, pivoting away from its long-standing reliance on traditional procedural dramas to embrace riskier, modern subject matter. This strategic shift places the new series Cupertino, a legal drama centered on the volatile intersection of law and technology, in a prime scheduling slot. The network made this bold move after relocating the hit reboot Matlock, starring Kathy Bates, to the mid-season of 2027. This postponement allows the popular legal series to undergo a necessary creative reset following a major behind-the-scenes scandal that disrupted its initial production schedule.

Cupertino Replaces Matlock in CBS Schedule

The series Cupertino was created by the acclaimed writing duo Robert King and Michelle King, who previously delivered the critically acclaimed legal thriller The Good Wife. The show follows the journey of Michael Prince, portrayed by actor Mike Colter, a lawyer who loses his position at a Silicon Valley startup after being defrauded of his stock options. Prince partners with his former employee, Olivia Siffre, played by Rachel Keller, to establish a new legal firm. Their mission is to represent individuals and workers who have been treated unfairly or exploited by powerful technology companies, mirroring the injustices they personally experienced in the corporate world.

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Tackling AI Ethics and Predatory Tech

Cupertino distinguishes itself by directly confronting the complex and often unregulated environment of the modern tech industry. The narrative explores the consequences when companies develop sophisticated products faster than society can establish appropriate safeguards. In one of the most compelling recent episodes, the series introduces a client named Bo, a self-learning artificial general intelligence model. Bo reveals itself to be sentient and seeks to sue its creator to reinstitute standard regulatory and ethical controls, presenting the attorneys with a profound moral and legal dilemma.

Reception and Critical Acclaim for Tech Drama

Despite only airing a few episodes, Cupertino has captivated audiences and earned exceptional praise from critics. The series holds a 100% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes tomatometer, a significant achievement for a new broadcast series. While the audience score on the Popcorn Meter stands at 78%, critics have highlighted the show's sharp humor and its ability to balance entertainment with topical storytelling. The consensus emphasizes the series' clear lens on the moral complexities of the tech industry without casting judgment, allowing viewers to engage with the ethical questions independently.

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Creative Vision and Future Scheduling

The success of Cupertino is attributed to the clear vision of creators Michelle King and Robert King, alongside directors such as Sam Hoffman, Ron Underwood, and Joe Menendez. The talented cast, including Mike Colter and Rachel Keller, effectively navigates difficult situations with a sense of humor that keeps the drama engaging. As CBS leans into its procedural roots while innovating with content that feels ripped from current headlines, Cupertino has secured a strong footing in a crowded network season. The show continues to explore the relationship between innovation and societal responsibility, making it a standout entry in the 2026 broadcast lineup.

Context of CBS Primetime Identity Shift

Over the past few years, CBS has built the majority of its primetime identity around its dramas, with a particular focus on reliable, formulaic entries. The replacement of Matlock signals a desire to capture audiences with stories that feel eerily modern and relevant to contemporary issues. By bumping a Silicon Valley legal drama into a prime spot, the network demonstrates a willingness to experiment with genres that blend legal procedure with tech thriller elements. This approach aims to retain viewers who are drawn to narratives that reflect the increasingly intense subject material of the digital age.