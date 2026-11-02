CBS Confirms NCIS Super Tuesday Hiatus on November 3, 2026

CBS halts the NCIS franchise lineup for election coverage. The three-hour block shifts to America Decides programming while viewers await new episodes on Paramount+.

CBS has officially confirmed that its flagship entertainment strategy, known as Super Tuesday, will face a temporary disruption on November 3, 2026. This announcement marks the first scheduled break in the network's highly popular procedural lineup since the cycle began in early October. The decision impacts the entire NCIS universe, which currently anchors the network's fall schedule with significant viewership and cultural relevance.

NCIS Franchise Schedule Disruption Details

The hiatus affects all three major series within the franchise: NCIS season 24, NCIS: New York season 1, and NCIS: Origins season 3. These shows will not air new episodes during their regular time slots on November 3, 2026. Broadcasters typically utilize such mini-breaks to accommodate special programming or strategic sweeps periods. In this specific instance, the interruption is directly tied to national political events rather than production delays or creative choices.

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Election Coverage Replaces Procedural Dramas

CBS News will take over the three-hour broadcast block from 7 PM ET until 11 PM ET on November 3, 2026. The replacement programming is titled America Decides: Election 2026. This extensive news coverage replaces the usual entertainment content to provide comprehensive reporting on the national midterm elections. The shift highlights the network's prioritization of live political journalism during critical electoral windows.

Cast Returns and Storyline Continuity

The hiatus occurs despite significant cast developments across the franchise. Michael Weatherly returns as Tony DiNozzo Jr., replacing Director Leon Vance in the flagship series. Mark Harmon also resumes his full-time role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in NCIS: Origins. These high-profile returns have generated substantial hype among long-time viewers who follow the character arcs closely.

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Streaming Availability and Viewer Impact

Viewers seeking immediate access to ongoing storylines can stream current episodes on Paramount+. The platform hosts all available episodes of NCIS season 24, NCIS: New York season 1, and NCIS: Origins season 3. This digital availability allows audiences to catch up on plot points involving Nick Torres or Lala without waiting for the linear broadcast to resume. The streaming option serves as a crucial buffer for fans eager to see narrative developments.

Future Schedule Outlook and Production Buffer

New episodes are scheduled to return to CBS television screens on November 10, 2026. This short hiatus provides the cast and crew with additional preparation time before the next broadcast wave. Network executives expect further minor disruptions throughout the remainder of the season to accommodate various special events. The procedural franchise remains a central asset to CBS's broader programming strategy for the year.