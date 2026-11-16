CBS Confirms Matlock Season 3 Premiere Date for January 2026

CBS announces that Kathy Bates will return as Madeline Matlock for season 3, premiering on January 21, 2026, at 10 p.m. EST as part of the midseason 2026-2027 schedule.

Kathy Bates is set to reprise her iconic role as Madeline Matlock for the highly anticipated third season of the CBS legal drama Matlock. The network has officially unveiled its full midseason schedule for the 2026-2027 television season, confirming that the series will return to screens on Thursday, January 21, at 10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

This announcement marks a significant moment for fans of the show, as it solidifies the timeline for the next chapter in Matlock's journey. The scheduling decision reflects CBS's confidence in the series' ability to retain its audience and attract new viewers following its successful debut. The original Matlock series, which premiered on September 22, 2024, introduced audiences to a modern reinterpretation of the classic television character.

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Madeline Matlock Returns To Prestigious Law Firm

In this iteration, Madeline Matlock is portrayed as a brilliant septuagenarian who returns to a prestigious law firm. The narrative focuses on her ability to navigate the complex and often corrupt world of legal practice using her unassuming demeanor and astute strategic thinking. The show draws inspiration from the original classic series of the same name, paying homage to its legacy while updating the character and scenarios for contemporary audiences.

This blend of nostalgia and fresh storytelling has contributed to the show's initial success and critical reception. The creative team behind Matlock is led by a diverse group of directors and writers who bring unique perspectives to the production. Key directors include Kat Coiro, Brad Silberling, Gina Lamar, Hanelle M. Culpepper, Jennifer Lynch, Jude Weng, Tessa Blake, Yangzom Brauen, and Marie Jamora, with Daniel Willis also contributing to the directorial efforts.

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The writing team is spearheaded by Nicki Renna, Jeffrey Lieber, and Sara Rose Feinberg, ensuring that the dialogue and plotlines remain sharp and engaging. Kathy Bates serves as an executive producer, further ensuring that her vision for the character remains central to the series. The show is categorized under the genres of drama, crime, and mystery, targeting a TV-14 audience.

Strong Character Driven Narratives Remain Enduring Appeal

As the industry continues to evolve, Matlock stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of strong character-driven narratives in television.