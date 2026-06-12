CBS cancels 4 shows: Full list and ratings

Along with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS has axed three other shows as part of its fall schedule overhaul.

in a statement that the cancellation was “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night,” and was not “related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening atRotten Tomatoes: 59-77 percent Audience Score across seasons | 24 percent Critic Score for Season 1also found itself on the chopping block after running for eight seasons.

The show, which premiered in 2018, told the story of a white Midwestern family as they adjust to moving into a predominantly black neighborhood in Pasadena, and starred Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield. Cedric the Entertainer previously said thatRotten Tomatoes: 34 percent Audience Score | 53 percent Critic Scoreis a medical mystery drama spin-off centred on Dr. John Watson, reimagining the Sherlock Holmes universe in a modern hospital setting.

The series ran for two seasons with Morris Chestnut starring as Watson. The show follows Watson opening a medical practice after the death of Holmes, and was described as a medical drama with detective elements. Rotten Tomatoes: 60 percent Audience Score | 65 percent Critic Scoreis a workplace comedy set inside a Department of Motor Vehicles office, following staff members forming friendships while navigating bureaucratic chaos.

The series premiered in 2025 and ran for one season before its cancellation, starring Harriet Dyer and Tim Meadows in an ensemble cast.executives said the “bar is high” for renewal, with shows being evaluated on overall viewership, and cancellations being made to make room for new shows. NCIS: New York





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines