Spin Master and CBS present the hour-long animated holiday special featuring Rubble. Tune in at 8 pm ET/PT on November 24, 2023, to watch the rescue mission.

Paramount Global Content Distribution and CBS have scheduled the hour-long animated holiday special, A PAW Patrol Christmas, to air at 8 pm ET/PT on Monday. The broadcast follows the conclusion of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which wrapped up on Saturday after being postponed from Thursday due to severe weather conditions. This programming shift marks the beginning of a four-to-five-week run of holiday specials on CBS. Viewers can access the event through Paramount+, which is participating in the holiday programming push alongside the traditional television network.

Production Details And Holiday Plot

Spin Master Entertainment produced the animated special, which centers on the construction-savvy pup Rubble. The narrative follows Rubble as he anticipates Santa delivering a new laser drill for the holiday season. The storyline takes a dramatic turn when Santa falls ill with a cold and becomes unable to deliver presents. Mayor Humdinger then travels to the North Pole with the intent of stealing all the gifts for himself. The PAW Patrol team must intervene to stop the villain and ensure the holiday proceeds as planned.

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The broadcast package includes the official trailer, an official overview, an image gallery, and sneak peeks for the audience. The special features a mix of original and classic holiday songs designed to create a heartwarming atmosphere. The production utilizes the established characters from the global hit series, maintaining the visual style that has become synonymous with the brand. This structure allows long-time fans to engage with familiar character dynamics while enjoying a new narrative adventure.

Historical Success Of The Global Property

Since its initial launch on Nickelodeon on August 12, 2013, the series has maintained a dominant position in the preschool television market. The show is currently viewed in 180 territories and has been translated into 33 languages. This widespread distribution underscores the global appeal of the franchise and its consistent ability to attract young audiences across diverse markets. The success of the property has allowed Spin Master Entertainment to expand the universe beyond the core series.

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Spin Master Entertainment also produced the first-ever spinoff, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Pups, which debuted in 2023. This spinoff focuses on fan-favorite character Rubble and his pup family. The narrative follows the team as they use their advanced construction vehicles to build and repair infrastructure in the town of Builder Cove. These high-stakes adventures continue to draw viewers who are invested in the technical and problem-solving aspects of the characters' roles.

Viewing Information And Broadcast Strategy

CBS is utilizing this time slot to transition viewers into the holiday programming season. The network is re-airing the hour-long special, a strategy that leverages the existing popularity of the characters. The timing aligns with the traditional holiday week, capitalizing on family viewing habits during this period. Paramount+ joins the effort by making the content available on its streaming platform, providing flexibility for cord-cutters and subscription-based viewers.

The broadcast represents a significant event for fans of the franchise. The involvement of major entities such as CBS and Paramount+ highlights the commercial importance of holiday specials. The production continues to serve as a cornerstone for Spin Master Entertainment's media strategy. The successful integration of the special into the network lineup ensures broad visibility for the property. This approach reinforces the enduring relevance of the characters in contemporary children's entertainment.