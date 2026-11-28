CBS reveals its midseason primetime schedule, confirming that Tracker with Justin Hartley will break for six weeks from December 6 to January 17, 2027, following its fall finale.

CBS has officially released its midseason primetime programming schedule, confirming a significant scheduling break for its hit procedural drama Tracker. The network announced that the Justin Hartley -led series will enter a six-week hiatus during the holiday season, providing a clear timeline for when fans can expect new episodes to return to their screens.

This scheduling decision impacts the fourth season of the popular show, which has maintained strong viewership since its launch. The break allows CBS to balance its broader slate of procedural dramas, including other extended franchise properties like NCIS, FBI, and Matlock, while giving the Tracker production team time before resuming broadcast duties in the new year.

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Tracker Midseason Schedule Breakdown

Tracker will continue its current season with a two-episode run before the break. Episode eight, titled Hide and Seek, is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, November 29. This will be followed by the fall finale on Sunday, December 6, which will serve as the last episode of the show for the remainder of 2024.

The series will remain off-air for exactly six weeks during the holiday period. Viewers must wait until the new year for the show to return, as the midseason premiere is set for Sunday, January 17, 2027. The return broadcast will air at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS television network.

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In addition to the linear television broadcast, new episodes of Tracker will simultaneously stream on Paramount+. This dual-platform availability ensures that subscribers can access the return of the reward hunter Colter Shaw without delay once the six-week hiatus concludes in mid-January.

Cast Dynamics and Franchise Impact

The fourth season of Tracker has expanded its narrative scope by integrating deeper family drama into the procedural format. A key component of this evolution is the involvement of Jensen Ackles, who joined the cast as Russell Shaw, the elder brother of Justin Hartley's protagonist.

Ackles, known for his role in the long-running series Supernatural, brings additional star power to the show. His character's inclusion has heightened the interpersonal conflicts and emotional stakes surrounding Colter Shaw's missions across the continental United States.

Tracker operates as a unique entry in CBS's procedural lineup, distinct from its other long-running franchises like NCIS: Origins and NCIS: New York. The show follows Colter Shaw, a survivalist rewardist who lives in an Airstream trailer and travels the country to find missing people for a fee.

The core appeal of the series lies in the rotating cast of characters who assist Colter in his investigations. These include Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene, a lawyer who handles legal hurdles, and Eric Graise as Bobby Exley, a tech specialist who helps track digital footprints.

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Broader CBS Primetime Strategy

The scheduling of Tracker fits into a wider strategic adjustment by CBS for its midseason primetime lineup. The network is balancing its established procedural hits with new programming blocks that cater to diverse audience demographics during the competitive holiday viewing period.

Other CBS shows are also affected by this midseason shift, with several programs receiving similar treatment to avoid clashing with major holiday broadcasts. This approach allows the network to distribute its highest-quality content across different timeslots to maximize audience retention.

Tracker initially launched following the Super Bowl, where it debuted as one of the most successful new dramas in recent American television history. Its premise of a lone wolf bounty hunter assisted by a tight-knit team has resonated with viewers seeking both action and character-driven storytelling.

The upcoming return in January 2027 marks the continuation of Season 4 for the CBS hit. Fans can anticipate further developments in Colter Shaw's personal journey and his ongoing efforts to bring justice and resolution to families in dire straits through his unique skill set as a rewardist.