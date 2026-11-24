CBS confirms midseason premiere dates for its primetime slate, with FBI returning January 25 for its ninth season alongside CIA. The schedule shifts bring new comedies and scripted dramas to Monday nights.

CBS has officially released its midseason premiere dates for the entire primetime programming slate, with key returns scheduled for early 2026. The network confirmed last week that its winter schedule will begin on Wednesday, January 6, but the most significant date for fans of the procedural drama franchise is Monday, January 25. On this date, the flagship series FBI will return for its ninth season, continuing its run as a cornerstone of the broadcasters Monday night block.

FBI and CIA Return to Original Time Slots

The original FBI series and its spin-off, FBI: International (CIA), will resume their broadcasts on Monday, January 25, moving back into the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. time slots respectively. This scheduling adjustment returns the shows to a lineup more similar to last winter, reversing the shift that occurred this fall when both programs moved up an hour to make room for Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 in the later 10 p.m. slot. The return to the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. slots on Mondays allows CBS to accommodate new comedy programming in the 8 p.m. hour for the first time this season.

Also read CBS Winter 2027 Schedule: Ghosts, NCIS Sydney, Survivor Return Dates

New Comedy Expansions and Scripted Debut Dates

The reshuffling of the schedule creates space for Ghosts to appear on two nights a week during its Season 6 run. The popular supernatural comedy will expand to take the 8 p.m. slot on Monday, in addition to its established Thursday evening appearance. Furthermore, the new supernatural sitcom Eternally Yours, created by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, will premiere at 8:30 p.m. on Mondays, joining the expanded Ghosts presence in the early Monday evening block. These additions mark a significant change for viewers accustomed to the previous five-day comedy structure on CBS.

Legal Thrillers and NCIS Franchise Adjustments

Beyond the Monday lineup, CBS is implementing changes across the rest of the week with the introduction of Cupertino, a new legal thriller from Robert and Michelle King, creators of The Good Wife. Starting Sunday, January 17, Cupertino will air at 10 p.m., effectively occupying the late-night slot at the end of the weekend. This move clears the path for Matlock to return for its third season at 10 p.m. on Thursdays, where it will share the hour with the series Elsbeth. The adjustment underscores the network's strategy to anchor its late-night hours with established procedural and legal dramas.

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The NCIS franchise is also undergoing significant scheduling realignments as it prepares for midseason. Origins will return for two episodes to close out its shortened third season, serving as a lead-in for the main NCIS series. Following this brief finale run, NCIS: Sydney is scheduled to return for a ten-episode fourth season starting on January 26. This sequence ensures a smooth transition between the different branches of the popular franchise while maintaining viewer momentum across the Sunday and Monday blocks.

New Mystery Series and Upcoming Premieres

In addition to the returning favorites, CBS is introducing one new scripted series titled Einstein to the midseason schedule. Starring Criminal Minds alum Matthew Gray Gubler, this new mystery series is penciled in to premiere on Sunday, February 12. The show will take the 8 p.m. time slot, scheduled to follow the Season 5 finale of Fire Country. This addition provides a fresh entry point for viewers tuning in on Sunday evenings and expands the network's mystery genre offerings for the remainder of the season.

The comprehensive midseason schedule reveals a strategic effort by CBS to balance established hits with new content across its prime time roster. By anchoring Monday nights with FBI and CIA while expanding the presence of Ghosts and introducing Eternally Yours, the network aims to strengthen its early evening lineup. Simultaneously, the positioning of Matlock, Elsbeth, and Cupertino in the late-night slots reinforces its commitment to procedural dramas. These carefully timed shifts reflect a broader approach to retaining viewers through consistent scheduling and genre diversification throughout the winter months.

As the January premiere dates approach, all eyes will be on how the expanded Ghosts run and the new Einstein mystery perform against the entrenched favorites. The January 25 return of FBI and CIA marks a homecoming for the core procedural block, while the January 17 start of Cupertino introduces fresh talent to the late-night hour. These dates provide a clear roadmap for subscribers and cord-cutters alike, ensuring that the key programs remain accessible within a familiar weekly rhythm. The midseason plan represents a stable period for CBS programming, offering predictable entry points for long-time viewers while integrating new series into the existing fabric of the network's schedule.