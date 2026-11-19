CBS will return as the host network in a one-year deal, but the event will take place off site.

The network’s rights deal for the ceremony expired last year, and is said to have signed a one-year agreement for this year’s ceremony. CBS has broadcast the honors since it started in 1978.

The ceremony will be held on Dec. 7 at Capital One Arena, but CBS will air the ceremony on Dec. 27. It also will stream live on Paramount+ Premium. The ceremony will honor Paul Anka, David Foster, Andy Garcia, David Mamet and Barbara Mandrell. The ceremony will be produced by Den of Thieves, with Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager as executive producers and Barb Bialkowski executive producer and showrunner.

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Micah Bickham will direct, and Cheche Alara will serve as music producer and music director. The center largely ended all major performances ended amid plans to renovate the complex. The plan has been challenged by Rep. Joyce Beatty , and a federal judge issued an injunction prohibiting a full-scale closure, albeit center officials have shuttered the main building since September for what they say is for safety reasons.

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, who serves as chairman of the center, hosted last year’s ceremonies, but no announcement has been made on whether he will return.