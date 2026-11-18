CBS and ABC announce their midseason 2027 lineups featuring new shows like Stacks of Cash, Undercover Boss, and the return of The Bachelor.

CBS and ABC have officially released their midseason 2027 television schedules, introducing a slate of new programming and returning favorites that promise to shift the dynamic of prime-time viewing for audiences across the United States. The networks are implementing several strategic changes to their lineups, ensuring that viewers have fresh content to watch alongside established hits that have garnered dedicated followings over previous seasons.

New Shows Join CBS and ABC Primetime Rosters

Among the notable new additions to the CBS lineup is Stacks of Cash, a show hosted by actor Mike O'Malley that aims to bring a fresh perspective to the unscripted television space. Simultaneously, CBS is expanding its reality competition and game show offerings by bringing back Drew Carey's Undercover Boss, leveraging the host's established charm and the format's successful history of workplace investigations.

Also read CBS Eternally Yours Schedule Change 2027 Midseason Return

On the ABC front, the network is bolstering its primetime block with high-profile premieres that include an update on the popular Grey's Anatomy spinoff, Elsbeth, and the long-awaited return of The Bachelor. ABC is also expanding the Rookie universe, a franchise that originally launched when its namesake series premiered in 2018, further cementing its dominance in the procedural drama genre.

Specific Time Slots and Broadcast Dates for January

The midseason schedule is structured to maximize audience retention across key nights, with Friday, January 8, featuring The Price Is Right at Night at 8 p.m. on CBS, followed by Stacks of Cash at 9 p.m. on the same network. Fox viewers will have Access Extracted available at 8 p.m. on Friday, January 8, adding to the competitive landscape of weekend evening entertainment across major broadcast networks.

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Thursday, January 14, marks a significant shift in the CBS prime-time lineup with a dense block of programming. The evening begins with Celebrity Jeopardy! at 8 p.m. on ABC, while CBS airs Elsbeth at 9 p.m., followed by FBI at the same slot. Boston Blue and Cupertino are both scheduled for 10 p.m. on CBS, with NCIS: NY making a one-time-only appearance at 10 p.m. on the same network to cap off the night.

ABC Programming and The Bachelor Return Date Confirmed

ABC's midseason strategy places a heavy emphasis on expanding its existing successful franchises while introducing new narrative voices. The network confirmed the return date for The Bachelor following the controversial outcome of Taylor Frankie Paul's season, a move designed to recoup viewer interest and drive ratings back to one of its most iconic reality franchises.

Additional ABC programming includes Shifting Gears and Rookie entries that continue to build upon the Sheriff Country narrative established in 2018. High Potential is scheduled to air at 10:15 p.m. on ABC, providing a later-night procedural option for viewers who remain engaged after the standard 10 p.m. hour concludes, ensuring the network maintains viewer momentum through the late evening.

Strategic Impact and Viewer Expectations for the Second Half of the Season

The introduction of these new shows and the restructuring of existing blocks signal a clear intent by CBS and ABC to compete aggressively for audience share in the second half of 2027. By anchoring their schedules with recognizable hosts like Mike O'Malley and Drew Carey, both networks are leveraging star power to attract viewers who may be looking for a change from their current viewing habits.

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These scheduling adjustments are likely to influence advertising rates and promotional strategies for the remainder of the year, as networks aim to establish new flagship programs that can sustain ratings momentum. Viewers are advised to mark their calendars for the specific premiere dates and time slots outlined in the official midseason announcements to ensure they do not miss the debut of these highly anticipated titles.