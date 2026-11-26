Emmy-nominated journalist Duaa Israr has left CBS 58 in West Allis after three years. This article details her career milestones, accolades, and the impact of her departure on Milwaukee broadcast journalism.

Duaa Israr, a prominent broadcast journalist based in Wisconsin, has officially concluded her three-year tenure at CBS 58 in West Allis. The Chicago native announced her departure through an emotional farewell message shared on Instagram on Nov. 24, confirming that her final day on the job was Nov. 25. This exit marks the end of a significant chapter in her professional life as a multimedia journalist and news anchor.

Israr's Career Milestones and Achievements

Israr's journey in media began after she graduated from DePaul University in 2021, where she earned a double major in journalism and political science. Following her graduation, she relocated to La Crosse to work for the CBS affiliate WKBT. During her two years there, she established herself as a versatile multimedia journalist and morning anchor, gaining valuable experience in local broadcasting.

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Her professional trajectory shifted when she joined CBS 58 in November 2023. Over the next three years, Israr distinguished herself within the Milwaukee market, earning three regional Emmy nominations. Her work was recognized for its depth and impact, particularly in categories that highlighted human connection and social issues within the community.

Two of these nominations occurred in 2025, specifically acknowledging her reporting on human interest stories and her efforts in diversity, equity, and inclusion. The third nomination followed in 2026, recognizing her detailed coverage of religion. These accolades underscore her ability to tackle complex topics with sensitivity and authority, earning her respect among peers and viewers alike.

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Reactions and Gratitude from Colleagues

In her farewell post, Israr expressed deep gratitude for the opportunities she received at the station. She credited the network for providing a platform where she could find her voice and tell stories that matter. Israr emphasized that the station allowed her to grow not just as a reporter, but as a journalist committed to meaningful narrative storytelling. Her words reflected a genuine appreciation for the professional environment that nurtured her career.

Her colleagues and fellow journalists responded with an outpouring of support. Former coworkers described her as one of their best, praising her contributions to Milwaukee journalism. Many noted they would miss her presence at the station, highlighting the strong professional relationships she built. The widespread well-wishes on social media platforms demonstrated the high regard in which she is held by the entire newsroom team.

Impact on Viewers and Future Plans

Israr also extended her thanks to the Milwaukee viewers who trusted her with their stories. She noted that the audience allowed her into their homes and lives, entrusting her with their best and worst days. This connection with the community was a central theme of her tenure, as she worked to bring local issues to light and foster a sense of shared experience among residents.

As of now, Israr has not revealed her next career move. She has not responded to requests for comment regarding her future plans or where she might be heading next. Despite the lack of immediate information, her departure marks a notable transition in the local media landscape. Her time at CBS 58 has left a lasting impression on the station and the viewers she served.

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The End of a Notable Chapter

The exit of Duaa Israr signals a shift in the personnel at CBS 58. While the station continues to operate, the loss of an Emmy-nominated journalist with a strong community connection is felt by many. Her three years at the station were marked by professional growth, critical acclaim, and a deep engagement with the Milwaukee audience.

As the media landscape evolves, the stories Israr told and the standards she upheld will remain a reference point for local journalism. Her journey from DePaul University to becoming a recognized figure in Wisconsin broadcasting serves as an inspiration for aspiring journalists. The community now waits to see what new projects she will undertake in her next role.