U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 17 weapons and 37,677 rounds of ammunition on November 15 at the Del Rio International Bridge, preventing a major arms smuggling operation into Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers executed a significant interdiction operation on November 15 at the Del Rio International Bridge, successfully stopping a vehicle from transporting a substantial cache of illegal firearms and narcotics into Mexico. The seizure targeted a 2026 Ford Transit Van traveling in the southbound lanes toward Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, preventing a massive arsenal from reaching transnational criminal organizations operating just across the Rio Grande. This action highlights the critical importance of outbound border enforcement in choking off the supply of heavy weaponry bound for violent cartels in Mexico.

Seizure Details and Equipment Inventory

The incident began when a K-9 team issued an alert, prompting officers assigned to the Del Rio International Bridge to refer the driver to a secondary inspection area. A thorough search of the 2026 Ford Transit Van revealed an extensive and dangerous inventory of contraband. Officers discovered 17 weapons, which notably included two .50 caliber high-powered sniper rifles. These high-caliber firearms represent a significant escalation in the types of weaponry being attempted for export to criminal groups across the border.

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In addition to the firearms, the inspection uncovered approximately 37,677 rounds of ammunition and 26 magazines. The cargo also contained a variety of weapons accessories, suggesting a coordinated effort to supply functional military-grade equipment. Alongside the ammunition and weapons, officers found 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine, further complicating the illegal nature of the shipment. The Texas Department of Public Safety subsequently took the driver into custody, though officials have not yet disclosed the identity or nationality of the alleged weapons smuggler.

Strategic Enforcement and Leadership Statements

Liliana Flores, the Port Director for Del Rio, emphasized the necessity of continuous monitoring in combating cross-border crime. In a written statement provided to Breitbart Texas, Flores noted that stopping the illegal flow of firearms, ammunition, and narcotics requires constant vigilance and a robust, layered enforcement strategy. She highlighted that the vigilance and exceptional work of frontline officers resulted in this massive interception of weapons, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and dangerous narcotics.

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The CBP, alongside its law enforcement partners, views this operation as part of a broader effort to eliminate criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, human smuggling rings, and drug trafficking networks. The agency operates under the framework of the Homeland Security Task Force, which is described as the largest campaign in U.S. history against transnational crime. This coordinated approach ensures that interdiction efforts are not isolated incidents but part of a comprehensive national security strategy.

Homeland Security Task Force and Future Implications

President Trump established the Homeland Security Task Force to create a whole-of-government approach to dismantle transnational criminal organizations. To achieve this, the Task Force brings together over 20 federal agencies and hundreds of state, local, and international partners. By integrating resources and intelligence across these diverse entities, the campaign aims to address the root causes of cross-border violence and prevent the flow of illegal goods into Mexico.

The Del Rio interception underscores the effectiveness of these integrated enforcement strategies in choking off the supply of heavy weaponry. Preventing 37,677 rounds of ammunition and high-powered sniper rifles from crossing into Ciudad Acuña directly impacts the operational capacity of violent cartels. This seizure serves as a tangible example of how outbound border enforcement can disrupt the logistical networks that support transnational crime.

As the investigation continues, the identity of the suspect remains undisclosed, but the scale of the seizure indicates a well-organized smuggling operation. The involvement of the Texas Department of Public Safety demonstrates the collaborative nature of these high-stakes interdictions. Authorities remain committed to dismantling the criminal infrastructure that seeks to exploit the border, ensuring that such large-scale weapons transfers are intercepted before they can cause further harm.