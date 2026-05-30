CBP dog sniffs out something unusual in passenger's luggage — mummified monkeys

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says one of its dogs sniffed out something unusual in a traveler's luggage in Boston — dead monkeys.

Trump ponders whether to move forward with Iran deal but hasn't yet decidedICE officer wanted in the shooting of a man during the Minneapolis crackdown is arrested in TexasThe vibes in Canada feel much different than the US as the World Cup arrivesOscar-winning 'Star Wars' editor Marcia Lucas dies at 801 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway rampBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesPlastic bags don't go in the recycling bin.

What should you do instead? FDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketTrump tells agencies to align with study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendationsAI helps a musician with Parkinson’s finish his new albumGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes.

Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryGobierno de Trump demanda a 4 estados por negar matrículas encubiertas a agentes federales

What should you do instead? FDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketTrump tells agencies to align with study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendationsAI helps a musician with Parkinson’s finish his new albumGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes. Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryGobierno de Trump demanda a 4 estados por negar matrículas encubiertas a agentes federales





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Mullin repeatedly threatens to pull CBP resources from ‘sanctuary city’ airports, including ChicagoHomeland Security Sen. Markwayne Mullin continues to threaten to withhold CBP resources from airports in so-called 'sanctuary cities.'

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DHS secretary threatens to pull CBP agents from sanctuary city airports like O'HareHomeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is considering a plan to remove all U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents from airports in sanctuary cities like Chicago.

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