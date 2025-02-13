Cboe BZX Seeks SEC Approval for Staking in 21Shares Ethereum ETF

Cboe BZX Exchange has filed to enable staking in the 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF, potentially ushering in a new era for Ethereum ETFs and boosting demand for ETH.

Cboe BZX Exchange has filed a form 19b-4 with the Sec urities & Exchange Commission ( SEC ) seeking permission for 21Shares to enable staking within its Ethereum ETF . The filing, submitted on Wednesday, proposes an amendment to allow the 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF to stake its Ethereum holdings. This innovative approach would utilize a point-and-click staking method, allowing the trust to earn rewards without physically transferring the tokens.

Cboe BZX Exchange emphasized that the Trust's Ethereum would remain under the control of the Custodian during the staking process, mitigating risks associated with node theft. This filing signifies a potential shift in the regulatory landscape surrounding Ethereum ETFs. The SEC's stance on staking within Ethereum ETFs has been a point of contention. Under former Chair Gary Gensler, the agency reportedly opposed the practice, prompting issuers to exclude staking from their registration statements. However, with the arrival of a new administration and a renewed focus on crypto regulation, the tide may be turning. Commissioner Hester Peirce, a known crypto proponent, has previously expressed her desire to see staking within Ethereum ETFs approved. The establishment of a new crypto task force, led by Peirce, further indicates the SEC's willingness to explore innovative solutions within the crypto space. If the SEC approves this proposal, it could have a profound impact on the Ethereum ETF market. Increased demand for staking-enabled ETFs could drive significant inflows, potentially strengthening ETH's position as a prominent player in the digital asset landscape. Financial institutions like Standard Chartered have already predicted a surge in ETH's price if staking becomes a reality within these products. This development could solidify Ethereum's role as a decentralized internet bond and usher in a new era of growth and adoption for the cryptocurrency





