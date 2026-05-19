Cavs vs Knicks: Aggressive Paths to ECF, Favored Knicks in Road to NBA Finals?

The text discusses the contrasting playoff runs of the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, highlighting the Cavaliers' need for seven games in the first and second round, while the Knicks' seven-game win streak leading up to their conference semifinals victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks have been at the top of the NBA Playoffs in net rating, while the Cavaliers' quick turnaround after achieving their elusive seventh win will present a challenging road for them.

The Eastern Conference Finals features two teams that have had very different playoff runs: the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks . Cleveland needed seven games in the first and second round to make the ECF, while the Knicks won seven games in a row and are at the top of the NBA Playoffs in net rating (plus-20.0) after sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals.

New York has not played since Sunday, May 10, but the rest may have been beneficial with OG Anunoby nursing an injury. Meanwhile, the Cavs have a quick turnaround after winning Game 7 on Sunday, and they're set as sizable underdogs in Game 1 on Tuesday night





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NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals New York Knicks Cleveland Cavaliers OG Anunoby Hamstring Favorites Indiana Pacers Jalen Brunson Donovan Mitchell Basketball Prop 3-Point Percentage Opponent 3S Per Game Plus-20 Net Rating Offense Defense

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