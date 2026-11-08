Cavs Coach Provides Harsh Reality Check After 5-5 Start

Cleveland, we may have a problem, over. The Cavs have begun the year 5-5, and while they have had one of the more difficult schedules in the NBA during this tim

Nov 4, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson looks at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.

Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Cleveland, we may have a problem, over. The Cavs have begun the year 5-5, and while they have had one of the more difficult schedules in the NBA during this time, it’s still not sparking any encouragement. While it’s going on, the excuse of the toughest opponents is not being used. The sky is not falling after 10 games, but there have been a lot of worrying signs.

Also read Connecting at center court ahead of the Cavs game

From the deep injury reports to theAs the head coach of a team that has won 64 and 50 games, respectively, and three postseasons in the last two years, Kenny Atkinson has found success. It’s been the way the team was eliminated in these playoff runs that creates more concern. Speaking about the revamped Eastern Conference, this is the answer that Atkinson put out there in his post-game presser: “This year in the NBA, it’s a gauntlet….

It’s going to be a dogfight and a bloodbath to get into those top 6” “This year in the NBA, it’s a gauntlet…. It’s going to be a dog fight and a bloodbath to get into those top 6” - Kenny AtkinsonIn reality, there's nothing wrong with a statement like that. But in theory, it doesn’t exactly inspire confidence. It’s a fact riddled with a lack of confidence and belief in the group.

Advertisement

Atkinson has had his struggles to begin the year, as injuries have piled up and different players have been thrust in. A 1-3 week against four contenders was not on the bingo cards. Thinking about the Celtics, Pistons, Raptors, Hawks, Knicks, Sixers right off the bat. That’s six teams.

The Heat are 3-6, and the Pacers are 3-7. There are indeed some big-time clubs, but the Cavs finished first and fourth in the last two campaigns. A year ago, a rough start still resulted in 50 wins after some deadline restructuring. Atkinson is the one who has to inspire confidence and lead the team past those squads.

It’s true it will be a dogfight, but The 109-97 loss on Saturday highlighted some recurring issues for Cleveland. Struggles to rebound the ball, rapport between their highly paid backcourt, and a lack of big man depth behind Jarrett Allen .

"They really have solutions…Continuity…3 of them played in college…great chemistry…on a string both ends…whatever you throw at them, they find solutions…They got Kolek, Brunson, McBride getting rebounds…we have to rebound better…" "They really have solutions…Continuity…3 of them played in college…great chemistry…on a string both ends…whatever you throw at them they find solution…They got Kolek, Brunson, McBride getting rebounds…we have to rebound better…"The phrase with the words “we have to…” and “...better” being included is sort of an invitation. But it’s on the coach to make these changes.

Advertisement

These have to be in-game changes, but they were just discussed in the pressers.1-7 in their past eight games against the Knicks, the Cavs will see them again Wednesday. Let’s see if theZach has been a fan of Cavaliers basketball since the summer of 2003, despite growing up in Bergen County, New Jersey. He’s been making yearly trips to Cleveland to watch the team, while engaging with fans on Across The Cavs since 2019.