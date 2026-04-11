Pulisic, Balogun, McKennie return to USMNT squad for Nations League quarterfinal vs Haiti

Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Weston McKennie return to the U.S. men's national team for the first time since the World Cup as coach Mauricio Pochettino names a 25-man roster for the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti. Cavan Sullivan joins Pulisic on the senior squad for the first time.

Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Weston McKennie will return to the U.S. men's national team for the first time since the World Cup as the Americans re-convene next week ahead of a two-legged Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino named a 25-man roster on Wednesday that includes what is likely the United States' best 11, including its entire starting lineup from the World Cup with the exception of the retired Tim Ream. It is the first meaningful competition the U.S. has played since then, and that was largely expected. Cavan Sullivan is heading back to the senior U.S. men's national team this month.

Also read Does Christian Pulisic Deserve a USMNT Call Up for the 2026 November Camp?

And for the first time, American soccer's new star is teaming up with its biggest star, Pulisic. Union centerback Neil Pierre also surprisingly made the squad, as did three other players with local ties: Wayne's Matt Freese at goalkeeper, and Media's Auston Trusty and Chester native George Campbell at centerback.

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USMNT Match Schedule and Venues

The group will work out next week at the national training center in suburban Atlanta, then head to Miami for the first leg on Nov. 14 - officially Haiti's home game, moved from the country due to political unrest - and Cincinnati for the U.S. home game on Nov. 17. The squads for the games will consist of 23 players.

It isn't clear yet whether Pochettino will make cuts before then, or just pick 23 players from the 25 for each contest. While favored against Haiti, the U.S. has suffered shocks in the Nations League before, including as recently as 2025, when it finished fourth. The likes of Alex Freeman, Sergino Dest, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman were all included in the roster along with the pool's two best center backs, Chris Richards and Auston Trusty.

Matt Freese, the World Cup starter in net, was called in, though it will be interesting to see whether Pochettino taps Brian Schwake or Diego Kochen to play ahead of the NYCFC man. Behind his written-in-pen best players - those 10, plus Sebastian Berhalter and Gio Reyna - Pochettino opted to go for a bench that looks more like the youthful roster he brought to September and October camp.

Youthful Squad Selections and Players

So too are Red Bulls teenagers Julian Hall and Adri Mehmeti, along with September/October center back call-ins Neil Pierre and George Campbell. Hall, Balogun and Orlando City's Justin Ellis are the three true strikers on the roster. Mathis Albert, the 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder, will also return for another go-around.

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Balogun's breakthrough World Cup eventually was marked by the controversial overturning of his red-card ban following the Round of 32, and Pulisic's injury-plagued tournament ended with an ineffective outing against Belgium in a meek Round of 16 elimination. The mostly common thread of the roster is that 19 of the players are the same as in September and October, when the U.S. won all four of its friendly matches.

Uncapped and Surprise Roster Callins

Nashville SC right back Reed Baker-Whiting and SC Paderborn midfielder Santiago Castaneda are the only two uncapped players to be called in. Stade-Rennais right back Bryan Reynolds, whose last cap was in 2023, was a surprise call-in as well ahead of Joe Scally, the Long Island native who was on the World Cup roster and has played well lately at the same position. Goalkeepers (3): Matt Freese (New York City FC), Diego Kochen (Lyngby, Denmark), Brian Schwake (Nashville SC).

Defenders (9): Reed Baker-Whiting (Nashville SC; 0/0), George Campbell (West Bromwich Albion FC/ENG; 3/0), Sergino Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 46/3), Alex Freeman (Villarreal/ESP; 26/3), Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union; 3/0), Bryan Reynolds (Stade Rennais/FRA; 7/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 43/4), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 62/5), Auston Trusty (Celtic/SCO; 14/1). Midfielders (8): Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth/ENG; 62/2), Mathis Albert (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 4/1), Sebastian Berhalter (Middlesbrough/ENG; 22/4), Santiago Castaneda (SC Paderborn/GER; 0/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 71/12), Adri Mehmeti (Red Bull New York; 3/0), Gio Reyna (RC Strasbourg Alsace/FRA; 47/10), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen/GER; 39/7).

Forwards (5): Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 31/12), Justin Ellis (Orlando City SC; 3/2), Julian Hall (Red Bull New York; 4/3), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 90/33), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; 3/1). USMNT schedule: Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Haiti at Nu Stadium, Miami, 4:30 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Universo, HBO Max, Peacock). Tuesday, Nov. 17: vs. Haiti at TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, 7 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Universo, HBO Max, Peacock). This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.