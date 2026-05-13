Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 5 Betting Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons are set to face off in Game 5 of their second-round series, with the Eastern Conference Finals spot on the line. The home team has won all four games in the series, and the Cavaliers have struggled on the road, posting an offensive rating of 104.4. The betting odds, injuries, player props to bet, and a game prediction for Game 5 are discussed.

A spot in the Eastern Conference Finals is on the line, and the Cleveland Cavaliers -Detroit Pistons matchup in the second round is officially a best-of-three.

Donovan Mitchell dropped 43 points (39 in the second half) to lead the Cavs to a comeback win in Game 4 on Monday night, setting up a critical Game 5 in Detroit on Wednesday. The home team has won – and covered – in all four games in this series, and the Cavs have posted some insane splits at home (6-0) compared to on the road (0-5).

Detroit had a five-game winning streak snapped in the two games in Cleveland, but it is favored at home in Game 5 with a chance to take control of this series. Cade Cunningham and company have been up and down on offense all postseason long, ranking seventh in offensive rating 10th in effective field goal percentage and 14th in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Meanwhile, the Cavs have struggled on the road, posting an offensive rating of 104.4. They scored just 97 and 101 points in the first two games in Detroit, and oddsmakers seem to be expecting a similar result, dropping the total from 215.5 (in Game 2) to 212.5 for Game 5. Let’s take a look at the betting odds, injuries, player props to bet and a game prediction for Cavs vs. Pistons Game 5 on Wednesday, May 13





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Cavaliers Pistons Game 5 Eastern Conference Finals Donovan Mitchell Cade Cunningham Tobias Harris Betting Odds Injuries Player Props Game Prediction

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