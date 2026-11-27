The Cleveland Cavaliers are 9-10 as of Friday, November 27. Two days away from their next game with the Miami Heat at home, flexed to an afternoon matinee to ac

Nov 25, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson reacts during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Cleveland Cavaliers are 9-10 as of Friday, November 27, and are just two days away from their next game with the Miami Heat at home,The team plays their next two games at home before another quick trip to Chicago. There is a bit of a gap on their schedule due to the NBA Cup postseason and how they leave parts open to schedule games based on who does and does not qualify.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But these next couple of battles, with Miami and the Indiana Pacers, could provide some clarity on where they do stand. Coming into the season, there were cases to be made that the Cavs were good enough to contend in the East. That they could handle the new-look Sixers. A Knicks team that decimated them in the postseason could be overcome.