Cavaliers Prioritizing Loyalty to Homegrown Talent as Free Agency Nears

The Cleveland Cavaliers are prioritizing loyalty this coming offseason. After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, Dean Wade signed a two-way contract with t

May 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Dean Wade shoots in the first half against the Detroit Pistons during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn ImagesAfter going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, Dean Wade signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers. Over the course of his first two campaigns, he battled for time with the major league roster before eventually securing a multi-year deal. Wade has turned into a rotational staple for the team, contributing high-level defense and a knack for finding baskets when needed.

This past campaign, he logged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists a night, all while posting shooting splits of 43.9% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc. Now, with the offseason nearing as the NBA Finals wraps up, all eyes have turned towards what the Cavaliers' front office will do. Wade is a free agent and is likely searching for another multi-year deal with an organization.

Many have questioned whether he will be a part of their future, especially as the team looks to rebound following a disappointing exit from the playoffs in the Eastern Conference Finals.ahead of many other impending free agents, including Keon Ellis, who was acquired at the trade deadline this past season. While the loyalty in a homegrown talent like Wade is certainly a part of the decision to commit to him over Ellis, it's also the productivity that either brings.

Ellis is a great two-way guard, someone who can make a difference both from beyond the arc and on the defensive end. He hasWade, though, brings that and more. His size at 6-foot-9, 228 pounds makes him an effective body at small forward, power forward and center. In lineups that Cleveland runs that need a bit more size, Wade serves a big purpose.

Heading into year eight of his professional career, he will hold an average of roughly four rebounds a game. Wade will never blow you away with flashy, highlight-worthy moments, but he will give a team gritty defense and a knack for finding the open look. If he can continue to progress, there's a world where he ends up serving as Cleveland's go-to body off the bench as they contend for a championship.

And while production always serves as a major talking point on whether or not to bring a player back on a new deal, that homegrown storyline that Wade brings also makes him worthy of another year in The Land. , but it's hard to imagine that he doesn't want to show loyalty to the city that took a chance on him. Cade Cracas is a sports media professional with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling.

He is a recent graduate of Ashland University with degrees in digital media production and journalism.





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