Guards. Guards. Guards. Are there too many guards on the Cleveland Cavaliers? There absolutely are. Is this an unsolvable problem? It absolutely is not. The ear

Nov 2, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Rocket Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Guards. Guards. Guards. Are there too many guards on the Cleveland Cavaliers?

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There absolutely are. Is this an unsolvable problem? It absolutely is not. The early-season injuries have opened the door for everybody to step in and step up.

The problem with that is as those guys come back, there are only so many minutes to go around. And as a result of it all, everyone is ending up playing out of position, and it’s creating both a logjam and lineups that are too small. The phrase “too many cooks in the kitchen” could indeed be used to describe the Cleveland Cavaliers backcourt. The starters, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, have their spots secured.

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Up next,With all of them plus Mario Hezonja and Peyton Watson logging some PF minutes, are there any viable opportunities left? Sam Merrill has been a fixture over the last few years and has proven to be an incredibly capable player on both ends. They went 37-15 with him playing last year. It would have been unfathomable to have him not in the rotation coming into the season.

But the same discussions were had with Kevin Love during the 2023-24 campaign, when he was let go at the deadline because he didn’t appreciate being taken out of JB Bickerstaff’s rotation. He felt he had more to contribute. And that was also a shocker. The same thing could ultimately happen again if they have to choose.didn't even lead to any new distrust in him from the veterans.

But Proctor and Thomas have proven to be more versatile and very hard for teams to key in on. The Duke product will turn 23 in April, while the former Arkansas Razorback turned 20 right before the season. Youth could be a prevailing factor in an ultimate decision. November 18, 2026 Craig Porter Jr. is also an odd man out.

For all the athletic ability and defensive versatility he brings, his effectiveness just tails off so much when he’s not at PG. There aren’t enough of those minutes to go around. Sam Merrill is one of Kenny Atkinson’s favorites, so a full-time benching remains unlikely. And he still provides floor spacing and draws charges better than anybody else on the team.

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But even still, it is a little tough to deny 20+ minutes to both Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor every night, given what they have been able to provide. Donovan Mitchell and James Harden continue to see minutes in the mid-to-upper 30s, a figure that could certainly be dropped a bit to make more room for the guards.

Perhaps Merrill could be a late first-quarter sub, as the ninth to enter, behind one of Jaylon Tyson/Mario Hezonja and Proctor/Thomas, who should be the first two. Depth is a good problem to have. If it’s treated correctly. Could Craig Porter Jr. be moved/waived ahead of his January 17th contract guarantee?

The Cavs have questions to answer. And the solution to all of them is to make sure Thomas and Proctor are getting key opportunities in every single game for the rest of the way. And the others will have to scrap for it. Zach has been a fan of Cavaliers basketball since the summer of 2003, despite growing up in Bergen County, New Jersey.

He’s been making yearly trips to Cleveland to watch the team, while engaging with fans on Across The Cavs since 2019.