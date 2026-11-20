The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Indiana Pacers in a high-stakes NBA Cup game. Cleveland seeks redemption after a recent loss while the injured Pacers struggle with defensive consistency.

The Cleveland Cavaliers prepare to close out their four-game homestand by hosting the Indiana Pacers in a critical NBA Cup contest at Rocket Arena. This matchup on Friday, November 20, represents a pivotal opportunity for Cleveland to solidify their standing in the conference standings. Both teams enter this game with distinct challenges that will likely dictate the flow of play.

Cleveland Cavaliers Seek Redemption After Memphis Loss

The Cavaliers (8-8) are looking to bounce back from a narrow defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. That loss exposed significant vulnerabilities in their defensive perimeter coverage, allowing Memphis to dominate from the free-throw line and three-point range. Despite the defeat, Cleveland demonstrated improved rebounding efforts driven by the hustle of Mario Hezonja and Norchad Omier.

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Coach Kenny Atkinson has emphasized that the team must maintain defensive intensity to build on the positives shown during their recent wins. The stakes are elevated for this NBA Cup game, as Cleveland aims to replicate the momentum from their significant victory over the Philadelphia earlier in the season. Donovan Mitchell and the starting unit must execute efficiently to secure this win.

Pacers Struggle With Key Injuries And Defensive Lapses

Indiana enters the game with a record of 5-10 and is dealing with a severe injury crisis in their backcourt. Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who returned from an Achilles tear to play the first four games, is currently sidelined. Backup point guard Andrew Nembhard is also questionable with a hip contusion, leaving the Pacers without their primary offensive playmakers.

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With Haliburton and Nembhard absent, the team relies heavily on All-Star forward Pascal Siakam. The 32-year-old veteran is averaging 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 52 percent from the field. Siakam has been one of the most consistent performers in the NBA, and Indiana needs him to carry the offensive load against a disciplined Cleveland defense.

Role Players Step Up In Absence Of Pacers Stars

The Pacers have turned to a mix of young and veteran reserves to fill the void left by their injured stars. Guard reps have been distributed to G-League alum Quenton Jackson, rookie Braden Smith, and returning guard T.J. McConnell. This rotation includes players like Jarace Walker, Obi Toppin, and Jalen Slawson, who have shown flashes of potential.

However, the lack of elite playmaking has negatively impacted shooting efficiency. Players such as Aaron Nesmith, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Jay Huff have struggled significantly from three-point range. The team is also seeking better production from Ivica Zubac and Nesmith, who have taken steps back offensively compared to previous seasons.

Defensive Intensity Critical For Eastern Conference Contention

Indiana is attempting to return to the status of a legitimate Eastern Conference contender, similar to their performance in 2025. Achieving this goal requires immediate improvements on the defensive end, where they have lacked intensity this season. The team has maintained their fast-paced style but fails to convert it into stops.

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Cleveland has a clear path to victory by exploiting Indiana's defensive weaknesses and maintaining their rebounding advantage. The Cavs must lock down on the perimeter to prevent the Pacers' role players from finding rhythm. This game is a must-win for both teams as they navigate a challenging stretch of the regular season and vie for playoff positioning in the NBA Cup tournament.