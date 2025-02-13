Cavaliers Extend Winning Streak with Dominant Victory Over Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue their strong performance, securing their fourth consecutive win against the Toronto Raptors. Donovan Mitchell led the scoring for Cleveland, while the team displayed a dominant performance throughout the game.

Donovan Mitchell scored 21 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers , Eastern Conference leaders, defeated the Toronto Raptors 131-108 on Wednesday night, extending their winning streak to four games and eight out of their last nine. Emotions ran high at the final buzzer after Cleveland's Tristan Thompson slammed a dunk with four seconds left. Toronto's Scottie Barnes confronted him near center court in a heated exchange.

De'Andre Hunter added 18 points, Sam Merrill had 16 and Darius Garland 15 for the Cavaliers in the last game for both teams before the All-Star break. Jarrett Allen contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Evan Mobley totaled 12 points and 15 rebounds. Hunter's three-pointer with 5:19 remaining in the third quarter put the Cavs ahead 95-56. The 39-point lead was Cleveland's largest of the game. RJ Barrett led Toronto with 27 points after missing four games due to the NBA's concussion protocol. Barnes added 16 points and 11 rebounds. The Raptors have lost five of their last six games. Upcoming games: Cleveland will face Brooklyn on February 20th following the All-Star break. The Raptors will host Miami on February 21st





