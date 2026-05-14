Cavaliers edge Pistons in overtime, take 3-2 lead in playoff series

James Harden scored 30 points, his best figure in these playoffs, and Donovan Mitchell added 21 to help the Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Detroit Pistons 117-113 in overtime on Wednesday, taking a 3-2 lead in their playoff series.

James Harden scored 30 points, his best figure in these playoffs, and Donovan Mitchell added 21 to help the Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Detroit Pistons 117-113 in overtime on Wednesday, taking a 3-2 lead in their playoff series .

The Cavs overcame a nine-point deficit in the final minutes of regulation. Detroit led by as many as 15 points in the first half and was up 103-94 with just over two minutes to play. The Cavs responded and tied the score at 103-103 with Evan Mobley's free throws with 45.2 seconds left.

'That stretch says a lot about our progress - progress in mental performance and progress in mental strength,' said Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson. Just before the buzzer, Jarrett Allen of the Cavaliers and Ausar Thompson of the Pistons tangled up and no foul was called.

'He clearly committed a foul on Ausar,' said Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

'He tripped him up when he was going for a loose ball. ' Cleveland went on a 13-0 run and denied Detroit points for five minutes, from the end of the fourth quarter to halfway through the extra period. The Cavs led by seven with 2:39 left in overtime on Mitchell's three-pointer. Cade Cunningham, who finished with 39 points and nine assists, missed a three-pointer in the final seconds.

Harden hit a free throw on the next possession and grabbed the rebound after missing the second attempt. He then made another free throw to seal the victory. The sixth game will be played on Friday night in Cleveland, where the Cavs, seeded fourth, will have the first of two chances to advance and face the New York Knicks in the East finals. If the Pistons win, they will host Game 7 on Sunday.

Cleveland won the first road game of the series - and their first away game in these playoffs. The Pistons had won four consecutive home games since Orlando left them on the brink of elimination in the fifth game of the first round. Harden had eight rebounds and six assists. Max Strus hit six triples and scored 20 points for the Cavs, Mobley added 19 points, Jarrett Allen scored 16 and had 10 rebounds.

'It wasn't our best night offensively, but I think what says a lot about getting this win is that we found a way,' said Strus. Daniss Jenkins scored 19 points for the Pistons. Tobias Harris missed 13 of 19 shots and scored 13 points, and Jalen Duren had nine points and five rebounds





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cavaliers Pistons Playoff Series James Harden Donovan Mitchell Overtime Detroit Cleveland Basketball Playoffs Basketball Game

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Knicks' ECF Pistons vs. Cavaliers Matchup Debate Isn't So SimpleThe debate between the Pistons or Cavaliers as the better conference finals opponent for the Knicks isn't as clean as it may seem.

Read more »

Cavaliers or Pistons: Who should the Knicks be rooting to see in East finals?The Knicks have the luxury of sitting back and watching the other Eastern Conference semifinal play out to learn their next opponent in the conference finals.

Read more »

Cavaliers vs Pistons Prediction, Picks & Odds for NBA Playoffs Game 5These Cavaliers vs. Pistons predictions look forward to a long series starring Donovan Mitchell. Game 5 is at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 13.

Read more »

Cavaliers vs Pistons Same-Game Parlay for Wednesday's NBA Game 5This Cavaliers vs. Pistons same-game parlay trusts Donovan Mitchell if not Cleveland outright in Game 5 on Wednesday, May 13.

Read more »