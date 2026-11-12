Cavaliers Defeat Knicks 115-107 Behind James Harden's 32 Points

James Harden scored 32 points to lead the Cavaliers to a 115-107 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Nov 11 2026.

The Cleveland Cavaliers secured a critical victory against the New York Knicks with a final score of 115-107 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. The loss snapped the Knicks four-game winning streak and halted their momentum on the second leg of a back-to-back schedule. James Harden delivered a dominant performance by scoring a game-high 32 points to orchestrate the win for his team.

Harden Leads Cavs to Victory

James Harden controlled the late game with clutch scoring shots that proved insurmountable for the visitors. He drilled a jumper to reestablish a two-point lead with 5:22 remaining in the contest. A minute later, Harden hit a three-point shot to extend the Cavaliers margin to three points with 4:22 left on the clock. Donovan Mitchell also contributed significantly by scoring 23 points for Cleveland during the matchup.

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Knicks Late Comeback Falters

The New York Knicks initially looked poised to steal another win with a late-game surge. They trailed for most of the night but cut their deficit to seven points with 7:33 remaining on a layup from Karl-Anthony Towns. After a timeout called by Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson, New York went on a 9-2 run to tie the game with 5:35 left. However, the Cavaliers responded immediately, and the Knicks wilted in crunch time.

Supporting Cast Struggles for Knicks

Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 27 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Their two-man effort could not overcome a three-way disappearing act from other starters. OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart combined for just 22 points on poor 7-for-20 shooting. This struggle continued despite Anunoby padding his total with nine fourth-quarter points after being held to minimal production through three quarters.

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Bridges and Hart See Reduced Roles

Mikal Bridges played only 17 minutes, finishing with fewer minutes than both Landry Shamet who played 28 minutes and Miles McBride who played 27 minutes. Bridges did not play at all during the fourth quarter as McBride took the court down the stretch. Josh Hart looked rusty returning from a three-game absence and also took a backseat in the final period with Shamet replacing him on the floor.

Historical Context and Next Steps

Entering this matchup, the Knicks had won five straight games against the Cavaliers starting from last year's Eastern Conference finals. They had also won six of their past seven games overall before this setback. The Cavaliers now move on with momentum after snapping New York's winning streak in front of their home crowd. The Knicks will look to regroup and return to form after this disappointing loss at Madison Square Garden.